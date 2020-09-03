Global Education Apps Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020- 2027) – by Type, Application, Geography.

Global Education Apps Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Growing focus on wearable technology is an emerging trend in education apps market space. Wearable technology in the education industry plays a significant role in engaging students and improving the focus on learning. These technologies are improving communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market. Smart devices allows user to install apps and learn subjects. Audio and video can be viewed and stored anytime. Facility of storing data in the cloud is encouraging users to adopt wearable devices that facilitates learning through apps.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Wearable technology in education can increase a student’s ability to more naturally interact with their environment, and to be creative and innovative. Students can easily access information without any barriers. Examples of wearable technology in the classroom are: Autographer, Key glove, Muse, VR, Smart Watches, GoPro, and Google Glass. Autographer allows students to capture direct notes to ensure complete note taking. Key glove are wireless gloves which are useful in gaming, design, art, music, data entry, device control, and 3D objects. Muse tracks students’ brain activity onto a smartphone or tablet so that it can detect what activities they might require to keep them focused on studying.

Major Factor driving the growth of the education apps market is extensive use of smartphones and tablets by students for study purpose, to consider educational apps as a part of the learning process, educational institutions must have a strong ICT infrastructure. On behalf of this, educational institutions need to invest heavily in installing software and improving server capabilities. Educational apps are widely promoting combined learning and active learning. Accordingly, K-12 and higher education segments across the globe are focusing on including this kind of apps in their education digitization framework.

Smart devices are enabling students to improve their learning skills and develop a highly competent feedback system and facilitate a platform for idea sharing and engaging in process implementation. Rise in educational startups and development of wearable technologies are driving the education apps market. Development of cloud and smart technologies for obtaining data and storing options are most likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Consequently, change of culture in education domain witnesses positive adoption in users.

Development of education apps for all age groups motivates the market development for the forecast period. On the other hand, low connectivity and inaccessibility, technical issues are some major challenges in the market development during the forecast period. On the basis of type, education apps market is segmented as wearable technology and smartphones. Wearable technology is likely to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to development in technological infrastructure.

North America market is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period because of user inclination towards quality education and overall development. Additionally, market witnesses changing trends in education domain and increasing focus on wearable technology. Use of smart devices and ability to integrate with smartphones are encouraging the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific regions is expected to gain a vigorous growth during the forecast period as the market witnesses phase shift in terms of technology and occurrence of different platforms that offers quality education for students of all age-groups.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Education Apps Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Global Education Apps Market.

Scope of Global Education Apps Market:

Global Education Apps Market by Type:

• Wearable technology

• Smartphones

Global Education Apps Market by Application:

• K-12 education

• Higher education

Global Education Apps Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

• Age of Learning

• Duolingo

• Edmodo

• Lumosity

• Rosetta Stone

• WizIQ

• Lumos Labs

• BenchPrep

• DubLabs

• IXL Learning

• Fueled

