Global Educational Robot Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, By Component, Education Level and region.

Global Educational Robot Market size was valued at US$ 688.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2412.2 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 16.96 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Educational Robot market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Educational Robot market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Educational robotics teaches the design, analysis, application and operation of robots. Educational robots are gradually being used to teach students in the classroom for a number of subjects across science, math and language because students enjoy learning with robots. Educational robots contain the collection of activities, educational resources, pedagogical philosophy and physical platforms for the transfer of knowledge.

The educational robot market is mostly driven by factors such as the use of robots for educational purposes and technological developments in the field of robotics.

The major restraints of the Educational Robot market is a High primary R&D expenditure hinders the educational robot market development. Also, worries about the safety of kids have been the main challenge confronted by the industry. Though, factors such as rising demand for humanoid robots and enormous potential in emerging countries can produce important opportunities for this market.

The market for humanoids is projected to produce at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for low-cost humanoids is probable to gain grip in the near future owing to the expected high progress of software. Humanoid robots have the capacity to support and even replace teachers in classrooms. Furthermore, with the failure in the price of humanoids, it is anticipated that they will make their way to homes as educational substantial to inform education and teach programming to kids.

The special education segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However special educational robots are for children with autism and growing concerns, which makes educational robots inhabit the lowest percentage of market share, the rising demand for learning support robots across the world aspects to its high growth rate.

Schools are expected to hold a large market share due to the existence of companies at national and international level. Rising adoption of robots in classroom and high market development rate is inspiring numerous companies to enter the market. An increase in funding from the college, companies and organization with the objective to make groundbreaking development in the field of robotics will increase the demand for robotic solutions in the coming years.

Scope of the Global Educational Robot Market

Global Educational Robot Market, by Type

• Humanoid

• Non-Humanoid

Global Educational Robot Market, by Component

• Software

• Hardware

Global Educational Robot Market, by Education Level

• Elementary and High School Education

• Higher Education

• Special Education

Global Educational Robot Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Educational Robot Market

• SoftBank

• PAL Robotics

• Hanson Robotics

• QIHAN Technology Co.

• DST Robot Co.

• Probotics America

• Wonder Workshop

• Aisoy Robotics

• BLUE FROG ROBOTICS

• Adele Robots

• Macco Robotics

• Robo Builder

• Idmind

• Arrick Robotics

