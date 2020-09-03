English Proficiency Test Market Expected to Generate Huge Profits with Major Players as Berlitz, Busuu, EF Education First, Inlingua, Interview Mocha, Pearson, Rosetta Stone, Transparent Language, Voxy, Wall Street English

Global English Proficiency Test Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of English Proficiency Test market.

Proficiency in English is usually defined as a combination of skills that involve reading, writing, listening, and speaking. These skills can be measured utilizing standardized and internationally recognized tests such as the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) or the IELTS (International English Testing System), mainly marked on a band score.

The rising number of candidates studying abroad, the rise in disposable income, and the awareness among the candidates about the conduction of the proficiency Tests are some of the major factors driving the growth of the English proficiency test market. Moreover, rising immigration and international students in foreign academies are anticipated to boost the English proficiency test market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Berlitz

Busuu Ltd

EF Education First

inlingua International Ltd.

Interview Mocha

Pearson

Rosetta Stone Ltd

Transparent Language, Inc.

Voxy, Inc.

Wall Street English

The “Global English Proficiency Test Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of English Proficiency Test market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global English Proficiency Test market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading English Proficiency Test market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global english proficiency test market is segmented on the basis of testing system, application. On the basis of testing system, the market is segmented as IELTS, TOEFL, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as graduates/undergraduates, employers, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting English Proficiency Test market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global English Proficiency Test Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global English Proficiency Test market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall English Proficiency Test market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the English Proficiency Test Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the English Proficiency Test Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of English Proficiency Test Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global English Proficiency Test Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

