Global Lab Informatics Market 2020-2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabWare, Core Informatics, Abbott Informatics, LabVantage Solutions

The Global Lab Informatics Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and rising need for amalgamating health records on a single platform is anticipated to boost the market Lab Informatics growth. These are some of the major factors, which has an impact on the Lab Informatics market. The use of technology has transformed the it’s uses in different sector. This drives the growth of Lab Informatics market. Technology is used for the transformation of this sector, and to reduce the burden on employees.

List of Top Key Players of Lab Informatics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabWare

Core Informatics

Abbott Informatics

LabVantage Solutions

LabLynx

PerkinElmer

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

ID Business Solutions

Lab Informatics is an advanced integrated information system for the management of all the aspects involved in operations such as financial, medical, administrative, legal, and compliance. These are some of the factors, which contribute to the Lab Informatics market. The report on Lab Informatics market also includes business intelligence, revenue cycle management, and electronic health records. Across the globe, various health organizations have installed Lab Informatics software in order to streamline their business and operation process, better manage projects of all sizes, and boost their work efficiency across the management or board. These are some of the factors, which contribute to the growth of the Lab Informatics market.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with hospital management solutions for data analysis is a major factor driving the growth of the Lab Informatics market. Rising adoption of latest technologies such as online report generation that helps in cost cutting and improves the communication with patients is expected to boost the demand for an integrated software. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the Lab Informatics market.

Growing demand for maintaining transparency across different departments and flexibility to access data at any time and from anywhere has increased the demand for innovative solutions and thus fueling the growth of the Lab Informatics market. Shifting organizations preference from traditional ways of management, rising demand for automated systems and solutions, and streamlining all the aspects of business management is propelling the Lab Informatics market growth.

Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through effective utilization of workforce management systems is propelling the market growth. Rising expenditure in the healthcare industry and government initiatives to upgrade healthcare facility infrastructure is fueling the Lab Informatics market growth. Growing concerns for data security and high costs of deployment has been restraining the Lab Informatics market growth.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Lab Informatics Market:

By Types, the Lab Informatics Market can be Splits into:

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

By Applications, the Lab Informatics Market can be Splits into:

Life Sciences Industries

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Biobanks/Biorepositories

Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) & Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

