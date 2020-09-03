Global EGRC Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, by Usage, by Business Function, and by Geography

Global EGRC Market is expected to reach US$ 59.50 Bn by 2026 from US$ XXBn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global EGRC MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

EGRC Market is segmented by component, by organization size, usage, business function and geography. Based on the component market is splits into software and services. Deployment is classified as On-premise and cloud. Organization size is categorised in to SMEs and large enterprises. Usages are internal and external. Business function are Finance, IT, Legal, Operations. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enterprise, governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) is a system of combination which get together repositories for risks, controls, assessments, and policies, laws and regulations, etc. among compliance officers, risk managers, business owners and auditor. Drivers of the EGRC market are, Compliance and regulatory mandates. Increasing business collaboration and rising use of data. Changing structure of regulatory policies is the major restrains of the EGRC market. Opportunities are rising the market for cloud based business and growing investment in AI enables EGRC solution.

Based on the business function, Finance business function is dominating the market during the forecast period. Business function segment in the eGRC market has finance, IT, legal, and operations. Finance GRC assist manage the financial process control, that includes business processes, such as segregation of roles and duties, monitoring internal and external audits, and authority to permit expenses beyond a particular amount.

In terms of region, APAC is growing with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Factors, that’s continual growth in the mobile network, increasing complexity of business, unregulated nature of the internet, and growth in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are driving the EGRC market in the APAC region.

Key players operating on the EGRC market are, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Thomson Reuters, IBMs, FIS, SAP, Metricstream, Infineon, Bwise, EMC, SAS, Eolters Kluwer, SAI Global Limited, Modulo Security, and LLC. Tyco International Inc.

The scope of the Global EGRC Market

Global EGRC Market, by Component:

• Software

• Services

Global EGRC Market, by Deployment:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global EGRC Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global EGRC Market, by Usage:

• Internal

• External

Global EGRC Market, by Business Function:

• Finance

• IT

• Legal

• Operations

Global EGRC Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global EGRC Market:

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Thomson Reuters

• IBMs

• FIS

• SAP

• Metricstream

• Infineon

• Bwise

• EMC

• SAS

• Eolters Kluwer

• SAI Global Limited

• Modulo Security,

• LLC

• Tyco International Inc.

