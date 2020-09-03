Global Organic Electronics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, Application and, Region.

Global Organic Electronics Market was valued US$ 71.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 518.9 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 28.18% during forecast period.

Increasing disposable income of the consumers and their growing affordability, Customers who are financially strong are aggressively spending on electronic devices. these factor arestrengthening the Global Organic Electronics Market.Devices made with organic materials have better interfacing capabilities with biological systems as associated with inorganic materials. Enhanced biocompatibility of organic materials has also led to biomedical applications like neuron interfacing. Transparent organic transistors can concurrently sense as well as simulate electrical activities of cultured mammalian neurons which could open unparalleled possibilities for neurophysiology.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The significant restraints acting on the global organic electronics market are the high manufacturing costs of organic electronics and the steady drop in the costs of other display technologies. Despite the financial advantages handed to the organic electronics industry by the supportive regulatory frameworks in several countries, the manufacturing costs of organic electronics still remain high.

OLED displays are the fastest-growing segments in the organic electronics market globally. The popularity of OLED displays in the consumer electronics industry has grown progressively over the years. The growing demand for smartphones in the APAC is thus vital for the organic electronics industry. The slow but sure growth of the OLED TVs market in recent years has also boosted the organic electronics industry hugely.

The Asia Pacific organic electronics market is expected to dominate the global organic electronics market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable income and increasing demand for consumer electronic products are likely to be the major drivers of the APAC market over the forecast period. Moreover, China is predicted to contribute significantly to the growth of the APAC organic electronics market over the forecast period.

Industry development in organic electronics market: An R & D team with the backing of SmartLine has stated efficiency of 7.4% for a Roll-to-Roll (R2R) printed polymer-based single junction Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) cell. The new result supports efforts for OPV panels mass production of up to 1.000.000 m2 annually, targeting many pilot demonstration projects in 2021. 19 SEP 2018.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Organic Electronics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Organic Electronics Market.

Scope of the Global Organic Electronics Market

Global Organic Electronics Market, By Material

• Semiconductor Materials

o Small Molecules

o Polymers

• Conductive Materials

o Organic

o Inorganic

• Dielectric Materials

o Polycarbonate

o Pmma

o Pp

o Pva

o Pet

• Substrate Materials

o Glass Substrates

o Plastic Substrates

o Metal Foil

Global Organic Electronics Market, By Application

• Display Application

o OLED Displays

o Electrochromic

o Electroluminescent

o Electrophoretic

• OLED Lighting Application

• Organic Photovoltaic Application

• System Components Application

o Logic & Memory Devices

o Organic Sensors

o Conductive Ink

o Organic Radio Frequency Identification (ORFID) TAGs

o Printed Batteries

• Other Organic Electronics Applications

o Smart Applications

o Disposable Electronics

o Paper Substrates

o Organic Transistors

Global Organic Electronics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Organic Electronics Market

• Fujifilm Dimatix, Inc.

• Bayer Materialscience AG

• H.C. STARCK

• AGC Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo

• Heliatek

• Novaled

• Merck Kgaa

• Evonik

• BASF Materialscience AG

• Polyic

• Au Optronics Corporation

• Dupont

• Lg Display

• Samsung Display

• Universal Display Corporation (UDC)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Organic Electronics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Organic Electronics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Organic Electronics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Organic Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Organic Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Organic Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Organic Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Organic Electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Organic Electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Organic Electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Organic Electronics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

