Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Services, Application, Authentication and Region.

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.50 % during a forecast period.



Mobile POS terminals are integrated with mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, which offer benefits includes reduced serving time, superior workforce efficiency.

An increase in demand for portable & wearable devices, NFC-based transactions, and technological advancements in the mobile POS terminals are expected to drive the growth in the global mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals market. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based and Android POS devices are also expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of mobile wallet payments with mobile POS terminals to offer additional payment options to customers is expected to create opportunities during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the requirement for government certifications, stringent rules and regulations, and data security concerns are expected to hamper the global mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals market growth.

The software segment is expected to grow at a XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The software system offers additional features like customer loyalty programs, employee management, and business process monitoring. A rise in the adoption of cloud-based mobile POS solutions are expected to provide growth in the market. Additionally, the software solutions also deliver flexibility for real-time viewing of productivity reports and reduce to bare bones numerous business functions like order & customer management, stock reporting, and staff engagement.

Mobile POS terminals are helping to avoid manual errors in financial billings and inventory management, which also offering better reliability to businesses. As a result, there is an increase in product demand in medium- and large-scale retail stores like shopping malls and supermarkets. The retail segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. A improvement in portability and accessibility has the exploitation of mobile terminals across the retail sector. POS terminals deliver inventory management with reporting facilities, which makes it simpler to track inventory and third-party billing.

Region-wise, the North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the substantial growth of retail outlets, casinos, restaurants, and the booming tourism sector. Key players are focusing on offering innovative solutions for the retail industry, which is expected to continue maximum share in the market.

Some of the prominent key players are collaborating with payment service providers for delivering advanced & secure payment solutions to customers. For instance, In 2017, Samsung Group announced its collaboration with PayPal Holdings Inc. to offer easy payment access to its users across the U.S.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Services

• Managed Services

• Repair and Maintenance services

• Professional Services

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Application

• Restaurant

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse

• Entertainment

• Others

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Authentication

• EMV Chip and Pin

o PIN on Terminal/Glass

o PIN on Mobile

• Magnetic-stripes

• Chip and Sign

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Biometrics

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

• Intuit, Inc.

• Bixolon Co., Ltd.

• Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

• Dspread Technology, Inc.

• Fiserv Inc. (First Data Corporation)

• Posiflex Technology, Inc.

• Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

• VeriFone Systems, Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corp.

• QVS Software Inc.

• iZettle AB

• Oracle Corporation

• PAX Technology Ltd.

• Ingenico Group S.A.

• PayPalHoldings, Inc.:

• Square, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

