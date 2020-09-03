Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026) By Product (Chatbots, IVA Smart Speaker), Type (Rule based, Conversational AI based), User Interface (Text Based, Text-To-Speech and Others), Industry (Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Healthcare and Others) and Geography.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market in 2018 was valued at USD 2.48 Billion. Considering the factors that are driving the market and are supposed to drive the market in forecast period, it is expected to grow at XX % CAGR to reach USD XXBillion by 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing Adoption of Chatbots Because of the Availability of Low-Cost Software Modules for Chatbot Design, Demand for Automation in Customer Service, Integration of Speaker-Based Virtual Assistants and Smart Home Appliances is Driving the Market of Smart Speakers increases the market competition and have resulted in betterment of Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market and Lack of Accuracy in Chatbot, System Integration Complexities then Add to the Cost of Smart Speakers will count down the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is segmented by Product, by Type, by User Interface, Industry and geography. A product of Intelligent Virtual Assistance is sub-segmented into Chatbots, IVA Smart Speaker. An IVA Smart Speaker is estimated to grow the largest market in forecasting period. This is due to the large adoption of home automation systems. The Type of Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is of Rule based, Conversational AI based. Conversational AI based Intelligent Virtual Assistance has the largest share market in the year 2016. User Interface of Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is commonly packaging devices of Text Based, Text-To-Speech, Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and other. Here, Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) is estimated to have the largest market in forecasting period. Many often Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is used in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) increased due to the deployment of smart speakers. Last, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Government, Retail, Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Travel, Hospitality and Others are all sub-segment of Industries sector. Thus, among this Consumer Electronics segment is estimated to have the largest market in the forecasting period. Thus this growth is attributed to increased efficiency. The Intelligent Virtual Assistance market on the basis of regions is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the Product, Type, User Interface, Industry and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Markett analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is estimated by analyzing the data points obtained from various sources and conducting them into a predictor model created specifically for each individual market. The data points are extracted from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders in the market. Key opinion leaders from both demand and supply sides of the market were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistance Market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this analysis. This country-specific analysis was accumulated to establish regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Intelligent Virtual Assistance Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

• Microsoft

• Samsung Electronics

• Apple

• International Business Machines (IBM)

• Nuance Communications

• Alphabet

• Invent Technologies

• Amazon

• Facebook

• Blackberry

• Baidu

• Artificial Solutions

• Cognitive Code

• Unified Computer Intelligence

• Mycroft Ai

• Next IT Corporation

• IntelliResponse Systems, Inc.

• CodeBaby Corporation

• Creative Virtual Ltd.

• Speaktoit, Inc.

• eGain Corporation

• CX Company

• Anboto Group

Key target audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• IVA module designers and manufacturers

• Associations, forums, and alliances related to intelligent virtual assistant

• Investors

• Start-up companies

• Raw material suppliers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistance Market based on Product, Type, User Interface, Industry and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistance Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Product:

• Chatbots

• IVA Smart Speakers

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Type:

• Rule-based

• Conversational AI based

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by User Interface:

• Text Based

• Text-To-Speech

• Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

• Others

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail

• Utilities

• Healthcare

• Education

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intelligent Virtual Assistant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Virtual Assistant by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

