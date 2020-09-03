Global Film Capacitor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global film capacitor market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Film capacitor is the electric devices with an insulating plastic film as the dielectric which can store electric energy in an electric field. It is passive two terminal electronic components. It is also known as plastic film capacitor, film dielectric capacitor and polymer film capacitor.

Market Dynamics

High demand of film capacitor in consumer electronics industry is major driving factor behind the market. Film capacitor provides some benefits such as high energy storage to filters and decoupling, lower equivalent series resistance (ESR), more tolerant of voltage over-stress, self-healing property after breakdown, extended reliability and lifetime, high current handling and capacitance stability over frequency and temperature are ultimately propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand of nanolayer film capacitor, high requirement of film capacitors in power applications and use of capacitors almost in every electronic device are further expected to improve market growth.

However, degradation due to humidity is the major issue in the film capacitor which could hamper the growth of market. Also short-circuit failure; limited current surge rating and higher cost of Polysulphone plastic film capacitors could hinder the growth of market.

Global Film Capacitor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, polypropylene film capacitors segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Polypropylene film capacitors have a dielectric prepared from non-polar, thermoplastic, organic and partially crystalline polymer material named as Polypropylene. Polypropylene film is one of the most used insulating materials in power capacitor and in industrial capacitor. It is most used insulating material with the market share of 50%. Illinois Capacitor provides the DCB Series of metalized polypropylene film capacitors with capacitance values from 7.5 to 55µF at voltages up to 1100VDC.

Alternatively, polyester film capacitors segment is expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It uses thermoplastic polar polymer material polyethylene terephthalat. The polyester film material absorbs very small moisture and is makes it acceptable for uncovered designs without any further coating requirement. Polyester film material held almost 40% market share. The other 10% market share is held by the other dielectric insulating materials such as polyphenylene sulfide and paper, with approximately 3% each.

Global Film Capacitor Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the well established electronics industry across the region. Also growing requirement of electric circuits for various industrial applications is driving the growth of market.

In Oct 2019, TDK Corporation has extended the portfolio of EPCOS film capacitors for DC link applications with the B3277*X/Y/Z series. The new capacitors feature compact dimensions, high capacitance density and high current capability which ultimately improving the growth of market.

Global Film Capacitor Market: Key Development

In Jan 2020, KEMET Corporation a leading global provider of electronic components has launched the R41T and R76H series AEC-Q200 qualified metalized polypropylene film capacitors.

In Apr 2018, Panasonic Industry is introduced a new series of polypropylene film capacitors featuring high humidity resistance and high safety.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Film Capacitor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Film Capacitor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Film Capacitor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Film Capacitor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Film Capacitor Market

Global Film Capacitor Market, By Type

• Polypropylene film capacitors

• Polyester film capacitors

• Polyethylene naphthalate film capacitors

• Polyphenylene sulfide film capacitors

• Polytetrafluoroethylene film capacitors

• Polystyrene film capacitors

• Polycarbonate film capacitors

• Paper film capacitors and mixed film capacitors

• Other plastic film capacitors

Global Film Capacitor Market, By Application

• Electronic Circuits

• Radio Frequency Interference Suppression Film Capacitors

• Lighting Ballasts

• Damping Capacitors

• Power Film Capacitors

• Others

Global Film Capacitor Market, By End User

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Power & Utilities

• Government & Defense

• Others

Global Film Capacitor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Film Capacitor Market, Key Player

• Mitsubishi Shindoh Co., Ltd.

• TDK Corporation

• AVX Corporation

• Electro Technik Industries, Inc.

• Custom Electronics, Inc.

• Aerovox Corporation

• Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc

• Xiamen Faratronic Co. Ltd.

• Xuansn (CH)

• ICAR

• Illinois Capacitor, Inc

• Mouser electronics

• KEMET

• Panasonic Industry

