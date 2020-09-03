Global Food Diagnostics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By System, Consumables, Food Tested, Type of Test and Region

Global Food Diagnostics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 19.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Consumables



Increase in global outbreaks of foodborne illnesses is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for food diagnostics market. Furthermore, the rise in food processing industry safety testing with faster results is also projected to influence the food diagnostics market significantly. Moreover, stringent food safety regulations by the government in food processing industries is fueling the food diagnostics market. Emerging, advancements in the testing industry is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global food diagnostics market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

Hybridization-based segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The hybridization-based systems are the most favored diagnostics systems for the recognition and quantification of foodborne pathogens. These systems are also used to identify the mutations in food pathogens, which are responsible for chronic infections. Owing to such benefits of the hybridization-based systems in the recognition of food contaminants, the food diagnostics market is projected to drive the growth of this market.

Europe is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the global market for the food diagnostics during the forecast period. The Food Diagnostics Systems Market is The European market accounted for the largest share in the food diagnostics market. The progress of the market in this region is driven by various rules & regulations applied in different countries. Food security standards are increasingly becoming stringent to ensure a safer supply of food to individuals in local and foreign economics.

A report covers the recent development in the food diagnostics market like in September 2018, Thermo Fisher announced to launch a multiple global customer solution centers. The new global benefactor solution middles its effort on conference and exceeding the demands of scientists in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotech laboratories by developing critical workflows and integrated solutions that support advance chromatography and mass spectrometry global.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Food Diagnostics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Food Diagnostics Market.

Scope of the Global Food Diagnostics Market

Global Food Diagnostics Market, By System

• Hybridization-based

• Chromatography-based

• Spectrometry-based

• Immunoassay-based

• Biosensors

• Testing kits

Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Consumables

• Reagents

• Test accessories

• Disinfectants

Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Food Tested

• Meat, poultry & seafood

• Processed food

• Fruits & vegetables

• Dairy products

• Cereals & grains

Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Type of Test

• Safety

• control

Global Food Diagnostics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Food Diagnostics Market

• 3M Company

• Merk Kgaa

• thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporati

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Biomérieux Sa

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• Biorex Food Diagnostics

• Randox Food Diagnostics

• Foss

• Hygiena, LLC

• Qiagen

• Envirologix Inc.Gen-Ial GmbH

