Global Food Emulsifiers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Source, Function, Application, and Region

Global Food Emulsifiers Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Increase in processed foods consumption because of easy availability through well-developed retail channels will foster industry growth. Food Emulsifiers offers smoothness and also helps to stabilize emulsions in food & beverage production processes. It aids to improve their quality and functions as an emulsifying agent. It is also utilized for manufacturing instant noodles, macaroni, fresh noodles, and spaghetti offers elasticity as it offers elasticity and smoothness to these products. Increasing demand for ready to make an instant foodstuff will have a positive impact on instant noodles market thus development in global market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rapidly growing urbanization has increased demand for processed food products. The product helps to increase the appearance, texture, and taste of processed foods. These properties make it suitable for its use in manufacturing instant mashed potatoes, cheese, canned and carbonated beverages which will enhance the market size. However, factors like increasing raw material prices, declining profit margins, dynamic consumer preferences and the threat from substitute ingredients for instance enzymes continue to pressurize the manufacturers and act as deterrents for the global food emulsifiers’ market growth.

Based on type, Mono, di-glycerides & derivatives dominated the global food emulsifier market types, which was valued at US$ 1.29 Bn in 2017. This is attributed to its extensive range of food applications for instance bakery products, dairy products, and convenience foods. This emulsifier is made from glycerol and oils or fats (triglycerides) and so, helps to prevent staling of baked goods by interfering with starch.

By application, Convenience foods are the fastest growing application segment constituting more than 19% in 2017 in the overall food emulsifiers market globally. The growing popularity of convenience foods has aggravated the demand for food emulsifiers. This segment contains a variety of processed foods that are easy to use and have a longer shelf life. The main attributes of convenience food products for customers are packaging, safety, ease-of-use, nutritional value, variety and product appeal. The demand for convenience foods is growing at a faster pace because of changes in meal pattern and food habits, changes in social and economic patterns, as well as a rise in buying power and awareness about healthy foods and the need to taste new cuisines.

In terms of region, Europe captured the largest chunk of the industry, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Germany, France, and Eastern European countries are expected to influence industry expansion over the upcoming years positively. In this region increased consumption of processed foods and increased innovation in key end users sectors, for instance, convenience foods and bakery & confectionary are leading to the growth of the food emulsifiers market in the region.

Stepan Company is one of the key players offering emulsifying agents too many food & beverage application sectors. The Stepan Company provides mono- and di-glycerides under the name DREWMULSE, which helps in stabilization & emulsification of nutrition and food systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Food Emulsifiers Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Food Emulsifiers Market.

Scope of the Global Food Emulsifiers Market

Global Food Emulsifiers Market, By Type

• Mono- & Di-Glycerides and their Derivatives

• Lecithin

o Oiled Lecithin

o De-Oiled Lecithin

• Sorbitan Esters

• Polyglycerol Esters

• Stearoyl Lactylates

• Others

Global Food Emulsifiers Market, By Source

• Plant Source

• Animal Source

Global Food Emulsifiers Market, By Application

• Bakery Products

• Dairy & Frozen Desserts

• Confectionery Products

• Convenience Foods

• Meat Products

• Others

Global Food Emulsifiers Market, By Function

• Emulsification

• Starch Complexing

• Protein Interaction

• Aeration and Stabilization

• Crystal Modification

• Oil Structuring

• Lubrication and Processing Aids

Global Food Emulsifiers Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Food Emulsifiers Market

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill

• Dowdupont

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Kerry Group Plc

• Corbion N.V.

• Beldem S.A.

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Palsgaard A/S

• Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd

• Tate & Lyle Plc

• Stepan Company

• Solvay S.A

• Adani Wilmar Ltd.

