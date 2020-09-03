Global ATM Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Solutions, and Region.

Global ATM Market was valued US$14.91 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report is segmented into solutions, and region.

On the basis of solutions, the global ATM market is segmented as deployment solutions and managed services. The deployment solutions segment is further sub-segmented as onsite ATMs, work site ATMs, offsite ATMs, and mobile ATMs.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Global ATM Market, by Solution

Based on deployment solutions, Onsite machines are set up in the premises of the bank where both machines and physical bank branch can be used. Mobile ATMs solutions are introduced in order to reduce the traffic at high-volume locations such as social gathering, trade fair, sports events. Deployment solutions dominated ATM market.

ATM stands for automated teller machine. ATM is an electronic telecommunications device that enables the customers to perform financial transactions, especially cash withdrawal, without any human interference such as a cashier, clerk, or bank teller.

The major factor of global ATM market, Changing lifestyles and high standard of people is boosting the growth of market. The increasing demand from consumers for new innovations in the ATM technology are also prompting the growth of the market as well as no hassles of bank transactions, banking hour constraints, personal attendance of the customers, and paper-based validations is also credited to increasing demand of ATMs by consumers.

On the other hand, some of the major risks linked with ATM machines such as online frauds, thefts, connectivity, and operational issues may hamper the growth of the global ATM market to some extent.

Key players in the ATM market include Euronet, Diebold, GRG Banking, Nautilus Hyosung, HessCash Systems, Hitachi-Omron Terminals Solutions, Fujitsu, NCR Corporation, Triton Systems and Tidel Engineering, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation and China Electronics Corporation.

Scope of Global ATM Market:

Global ATM Market, by Solution:

• Deployment solutions

• Managed services

Global ATM Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global ATM Market:

• Euronet

• Diebold

• GRG Banking

• Nautilus Hyosung

• HessCash Systems

• Hitachi-Omron Terminals Solutions

• Fujitsu

• NCR Corporation

• Triton Systems

• Tidel Engineering

• Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation

• China Electronics Corporation

