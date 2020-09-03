Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1292.3 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Global Gluten-Free Pasta MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in the number of celiac disease patients and gluten intolerance is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in demand from millennial, improvement in marketing activities, and improved distribution channels drive the market growth. The impact of these factors is expected to increase the market due to the increase in investments by small and medium-sized food manufacturing companies. The global gluten-free food market is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future, on account of factors such as the promotion of health and wellness, increase in demand from millennial, improvement in marketing activities, rise in awareness about celiac disease, and other gluten allergies.

The gluten-free diet is essential for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition that causes infection in small intestines. The gluten-free food helps improve cholesterol levels, digestive systems, and increases energy levels. Most of the gluten-free foods available are healthy and help in the weight loss with the right combinations and proportions of other foods. Gluten-free food products exclude protein gluten which is found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye this all factors or benefits of a gluten-free diet boost the demand for gluten-free pasta market.At the same time, price sensitivity is a factor that is projected to restrain market growth.

According to the distribution channel, the gluten-free pasta market is segmented into retail shops, supermarket/hypermarket, and E-commerce. The retail shop’s sector holds the maximum market share during the forecast period. The retail shop’s sector comprises of various mortar-brick stores that range from specialty stores, independent stores to stand alone stores. Gluten-free pasta that is sold through various retail shops sectors has a higher scope of gaining traction among the target customers. Specialty stores that specifically promote food products such as free-from products, organic products, and natural products provide a lot of opportunities for the growth of the gluten-free pasta market.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of global gluten-free pasta market during the forecast period, due to rise in a number of celiac disease patients in North America, a rise in the rate of pasta consumption, growing in demand for free-from products. Also, increases in the number of health-conscious as well as beauty conscious consumers have driven the growth in the global gluten-free pasta market. At the same time, high prices of gluten-free products and unappealing taste as well as the texture of the same have hampered the growth to some extent. Furthermore, the private labelling of gluten-free products, lower pricing, and the introduction of new trends in the Asia-Pacific market have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Gluten-Free Pasta Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Gluten-Free Pasta Market.

Scope of Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market:

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market, By Type:

• Gluten-free baby food

• Gluten-free pasta

• Gluten-free bakery products

• Gluten-free ready meals

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market, By Product Type:

• Brown Rice Pasta

• Quinoa Pasta

• Chickpea Pasta

• Multigrain Pasta

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Retail Shops

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• E-commerce

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• AMI Operating Inc.

• Quinoa Corporation

• H.J. Heinz Company L.P.

• Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A.

• RPs Pasta Company

• DR. SCHR AG/SPA

• Bionaturae LLC

• Jovial Foods Inc.

• PastificioLucioGarofaloS.p.A.

• Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

• Kraft Heinz Company

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• Pinnacle Foods Inc.

• General Mills, Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Hero AG

