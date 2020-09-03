Global Construction Robots Market: Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2026) by Type, application, End-User, and Region

The Global Construction Robots Market size is expected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2018 to US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period.

Global Construction Robots MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Construction robots are professional service robots currently used in the construction. Construction robots prove their worth by providing major operational cost-savings through increased uptime and decreased labor costs.

The technological advances and recent trends in construction robots market are

• SCARA robotic technology arms to automatically measure and place rebar with digital feed. Use of diamond tipped SCARA arm controllers to ascend and demolish even at heights with ex-situ remote control.

• Mobile assembly consisting of joint arm manipulator, distance sensor assembly and controller to provide uniform layer of finishing.

• Mobile assembly consisting of detachable track mounted /wall climbing robot with tactile sensor and spray gun.

• Suspended/vacuum gripper robots that detect discrepancies by ultrasonic sensor and store data electronically.

• Use of light weight fiber drones that are capable to carrying loads to height. Placing of laser diode sensors at a proximity of approx. 1m away from edge of excavation to alert workers from tripping and falling.

• Use of detachable and mobile wall mounted, remote controllable base on which workers can stand and work.

Research on Traditional Robot displayed the potential growth CAGR of 16.25% in the year 2018. The shifting market dynamics are supporting the growth of this segment in the global market. It is expected to reach over US$ XX Bn by the year 2026, Traditional Robot will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global construction robot market in the forecast period.

Global Construction robots Market Drivers and Restrains

High demand for offices, manufacturing facilities, recreation spaces, and hotels will continue to drive the spending in the forecast period. This has led to increased demand for higher use of construction equipment, boosting the growth of the construction robots market.

The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be fewer construction workers by fiscal 2026 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 % of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10%, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Global Construction robots Market Regional Analysis

North America is the leading revenue generator in the global construction robot market with a major share of the market contributed by the U.S. Technological advances in construction industry are responsible for this growth in North America for global market. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global construction robot market with major growth being witnessed in China, Japan, and South Korea. Changing lifestyle and economic conditions are key factors driving this region. Countries which generated a major part of the revenue in the global construction robot market in 2018 include the US, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, France, and Denmark.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global Construction Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global Construction Robots Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global Construction Robots Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Construction Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Construction Robots Market segmentation by type

• Traditional robots

• Wearable robots

• Robotic arm

Global Construction Robots Market segmentation by end user

• Metallurgical industry

• Construction and Cement

• Mining

• Emergency Rescue

Global Construction Robots Market segmentation region

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Others

o America

 Mexico

 Canada

o Asia pacific

 Japan

 India

 China

 Others

Global Construction Robots Market segmentation by key players

• Brokk AB

• Husqvarna

• Conjet AB

• TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

• Giant Hydraulic Tech

• Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology

• Alpine

• Cazza

• Construction Robotic

• Shimizu Construction

• Fujita Corporation

