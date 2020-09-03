Global Vibration Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, End-Use Industry and Region.

Global Vibration Sensor Market was valued US$ 3.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 5.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.32 % during a forecast period.

Market: Overview

Vibration sensors are used to measure and investigate parameters such as linear velocity, displacement, and acceleration. These parameters are mandatory to monitor machine health that additionally improves efficiency as well as decreases maintenance cost. Likewise, the use of vibration sensors is growing as machine condition monitoring plays a significant role in refining the performance of machines. These factors drive the demand for vibration sensors in Asia Pacific. Rise in the demand for vibration sensors in high growth regions is anticipated to directly increase the growth of the global vibration sensor market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Vibration Sensor Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global vibration sensor market has observed strong growth over the previous decade. One of the key drivers of the global vibration sensor market is growing awareness about predictive maintenance across industries. Vibration sensors are used to monitor machine health by calculating several parameters such as linear velocity, displacement, and acceleration. An abnormal vibration symptomatic of problems with an industrial machines can be noticed early and fixed before the event of machine failure; because failure is theoretically costly in terms of time, cost, and productivity.

On the other hand, vibration sensors fail to notice minute vibrations that are critical for machines to work safely owing to heavy load, and this can decrease the response time of vibration sensors. So, this might lead to delays in production. This factor can hamper the growth of the vibration sensor market during forecast period.

Global Vibration Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of End-Use Industry, the processing industry segment is predicted to be a projecting segment in the global vibration sensor market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR (XX %) from 2018 to 2026. This is mainly owing to the high acceptance of vibration sensors in processing industries such as food & beverages, metal & mining, and paper & pulp. These industries helps to increase the demand for vibration sensor market during forecast period

Global Vibration Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

In geographical area, Asia Pacific is projected to increase the demand for the global vibration sensor market, which holds 33.08% of the market share in 2018. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the CAGR (XX %) during the forecast period. Growth of the vibration sensor market in Asia Pacific is accredited to the increasing demand for vibration sensors for use in a wide range of applications in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Vibration Sensor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period.

PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Vibration Sensor market.

Scope of Global Vibration Sensor Market

Global Vibration Sensor Market, by Type

• Accelerometers

o Capacitive MEMS

o Piezoresistive

o Piezoelectric

• Electromagnetic Velocity Sensors

• Non-contact Displacement Sensors

Global Vibration Sensor Market, by End-User

• Processing Industry

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Vibration Sensor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Vibration Sensor Market

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ASC GmBH

• MTI Instruments Inc.

• Keyence Corporation

• Safran Colibrys SA

• Hansford Sensors Ltd

• National Instruments Corporation

• Analog Devices, Inc.

