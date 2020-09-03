Global Probe Card Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Manufacturing Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Probe Card Market was valued USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD xx Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Probe Card Market Drivers and Restrains:

Probe card examines the physical probes used to make mechanical/electrical contact with test pads on circuits. The probes are carry by a probe card and there may be anywhere from a few tens to tens of thousands of probes on a single card. Probe card can determine the precise location, size, shape, over travel deflection and more for each probe in the array. The growth drivers for the global probe card market are the development of TSV technology, the prevalence of miniaturization, increase in the semiconductor market, and the LED market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market like continuous price pressure on vendors, cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, and the limited number of suppliers.

Some of the recent trends in the market comprise developments in the semiconductor market & LED market relating to probe cards, a transition from cantilever probe cards to advanced probe cards and the emergent strong players.

Global Probe Card Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Probe Card Market is segmented by Product Type, by Manufacturing Technology, by IC Type, and by Region. By IC type Foundry & logic held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period supported by the growth of the semiconductor industry. The foundry model uses two methods to avoid these costs, fabless companies avoid costs by not owning such facilities. Merchant foundries, instead, find work from the globally pool of fabless companies, and by careful scheduling, pricing, and contracting keep their plants at full utilization.

By type, the market is segmented into advanced probe card, and standard probe card. Among the two the advanced probe cards is expected to hold 67.23% market share over forecast period.

Advanced Probe Card addresses all memory device applications such as NOR/SPI and NAND Flash and DRAM, in 200mm and 300mm wafer sizes. Probe card provides superior mechanical properties and compression dynamics, enabling increased probe density, high current carrying capability and superior DUT bond pad contact performance.

Global Probe Card Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, APAC held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The market in APAC is expected to exhibit CAGR of 5.3% over forecast period supported by the growing production of an integrated circuit in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. The presence of major semiconductor players such as Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing, united microelectronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing International are creating demand for probe cards in APAC. The increasing demand for consumer electronics in China and India, will propel the market growth in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe.

North America holds 26.32% of market share over forecast period. An increasing penetration of smartphones, Tablets and electric vehicles is driving the market in this region. Presence of other semiconductor major players such as Intel and global semiconductor foundries are creating the demand for probe cards in this region.

Global Probe Card Market Competitive Landscape:

Report covers key development and company profiles of major players, potential players and new entrants. Some of the major players operating in the market are Form Factor Inc., Micronics Japan Co, Ltd., Technoprobe S.p.A., Japan Eletronic Materials Corporation, MPI Corporation, Nidec SV TCL, Microfriend, Korea Instruments Co, Ltd, and FEINMETALL GmbH. Among all of these Form Factor, Inc. is a prominent supplier of vital test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from modelling, reliability, characterization, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon our products and services to accelerate lucrativeness by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge.

In August 2017, Nidec Corporation acquired 100% impartiality shares of SV Probe Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based probe card manufacturer.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Probe Card Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Probe Card Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Probe Card Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Probe Card Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Probe Card Market

Global Probe Card Market, by Product Type

• Advanced

• Standard

Global Probe Card Market, by Manufacturing Technology

• MEMS

• Vertical

• Cantilever

• Others

Global Probe Card Market, by Application

• Foundry & Logic

• DRAMs

• Flash

• Parametric

• Other

Global Probe Card Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Probe Card Market

• FormFactor Inc.

• Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.

• Technoprobe S.p.A.

• Japan Eletronic Materials Corporation

• MPI Corporation

• Nidec SV TCL

• Microfriend

• Korea Instruments co.,Ltd

• FEINMETALL GmbH

• WILL-Technology Co.Ltd

• Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.Co, Ltd.

• ADVANTEST CORPORATION

• TSE CO. Ltd.

• Wentworth Laboratories Inc.

• HTT High Tech Trade GmbH

