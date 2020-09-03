People Counting System Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report of People Counting System Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Infrared Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-Based, Others), Offering (Software, Hardware), End-users (Retail, Supermarkets and Shopping Malls, Transportation, Corporate, Hospitality, Banking and Financial Institutes, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment, Others), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness of retail analytics for understanding customer behavior & inclinations in retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors are the factors which are drive the global people counting system market. Promptly emerging retail sector and the adoption of digitized technologies are compelling retailers to adopt advanced people counters. The increase in automated systems in many industries influence people counting system to gain popularity in transportation & retail applications. Numerous vendors introducing 2D & 3D video-based counting systems that deliver accurate traffic measurement results because of the deployment of cameras and stereo vision sensors. Also, advancements in people counting solutions, like the availability of 3D people counting provide lucrative opportunities to the people counting system market.

On the other hand, high cost and deficiency of technical awareness act as a major restraint, which hinder the people counting system market growth.

According to the end-users segment, the retail, supermarkets, and shopping malls, end-user is expected to hold the largest market share of the people counting system market in the future. The growth of the market can be due to people’s counter skills to help retailers by provided that KPIs that describe their current business scenario. Because of the ratio of traffic to sales, retailers can fairly and accurately compare stores with low sales volume to stores with high sales volume. As well, people counters help progress store operations by giving information about the number of people entering the store, passing by the store, duration of visitors, and the frequency of their visits.

Region-wise, In 2018, the Asia Pacific people counting system market accounted for about 25% of the industry share and is emerging at a rapid pace, on account of technological growths taking place in markets, like India, China, and Singapore. These countries are observing a high establishment of the people counting manufacturers to address the demand from transportation, retail, and government sectors. Also, increasing urbanization and construction of smart residential & commercial buildings are creating the demand for these solutions to monitor the number of visitors & increase the security parameters. Highly-populated countries including China and India are focusing on improving transportation facilities and provided that protected transit services to citizens, resulting in high adoption and forcing the industry growth.

Key players operating in the People Counting System Market are Axis Communications, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infrared Integrated Solutions (IRISYS), RetailNext, ShopperTrak, Eurotech, Axiomatic Technology, CountWise, Dilax Intelcom GmbH, IEE S.A., iris-GmbH, FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions, Inc., V-Count, XOVIS AG, and Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.

