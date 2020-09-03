Global E-Invoicing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, End-User, and Region.

Global E-Invoicing Market was valued at US$ 4.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 17.2 Bnby 2026, at a CAGR of 20.77% during a forecast period.



Mobile commerce is making simpler banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments. Governments are progressively investing in financial institutions to extend payment services to remote areas as well. So, the popularity of using mobile for online transactions is rising significantly. Mobile commerce payments are a feasible solution that requires e-billing in e-commerce, banking and telecommunications sectors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Therefore, the convenience and easy availability of mobile payment systems will drive the e-billing market growth during the forecast period. However, the threat of cyber-attacks and data privacy are the major challenges faced by this market.

The cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast time period, as it aids in reducing time apart from being inexpensive in nature. Cloud-based service is fast and easy to implement with a low ownership cost. It even comes with an instinctive built-in on-boarding tool to connect all consumers and suppliers to e-invoicing.

Global E-Invoicing Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31243

The Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the fastest rising markets of e-invoicing within the forecast period, owing to the rising penetration of advancing technology support and increasing automation trends, especially in emerging countries such as China and India. Europe was the second largest e-invoicing market in 2018 worldwide. This can be owing to huge technology support by the government and growing automation trends.

Basware, IBM, SAP are the prominent players operating in the Global E-Invoicing Market. Basware is the universal leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Basware’s commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the world.

As the market leader in enterprise application software, SAP aids companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more professionally and use business insight more efficiently to stay ahead of the competition.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global E-Invoicing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global E-Invoicing Market.

Scope of the Global E-Invoicing Market

Global E-Invoicing Market, by Type

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

Global E-Invoicing Market, by End-User

• Energy

• FMCG

• Finance

• E-Commerce

• Express Services

• Others

Global E-Invoicing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global E-Invoicing Market

• Cegedim

• Comarch

• IBM

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Xero

• Intuit

• Brightpearl

• Sage Group

• FinancialForce

• Tipalti Solutions Ltd.

• PaySimple

• Acclivity Group LLC

• KashFlow Software

• Araize, Inc.

• Mercury Systems, Inc.

• Norming Software

• YAT Software

• SAP

• FreshBooks

• Ipayables

• Coupa Software Inc.,

• Zervant

• Basware

Global E-Invoicing Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31243

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business