Global Electrical Digital Twin Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, Deployment, End-User and Region.

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market was valued US$ 804 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 2659 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.13 % during a forecast period.

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market: Overview

The digital twin concept is increasing the digital profile of a technique or a physical product speaking to its utilitarian and behavioural qualities utilized for better performance. The innovation has sanctioned rise in the genuine and the simulated world through constant digital interpretations of physical products which reach out to each phase of the product improvement lifecycle. Increase in asset performance management, boost the market share during the forecast period owing to power utilities are constantly focusing on asset management. The growing impact of machine learning and AI on digital twin application is the major opportunities in the electrical digital twin market. North America is projected to have the largest electrical digital twin market because of the strong presence of electrical digital twin vendors in the region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market: Drivers and Restraints

Asset performance management drives the largest market share during the forecast period. This is mostly because the power utilities are continuously focusing on asset management to continuously monitor asset health, increase grid reliability, and help in maintenance optimization to increase the demand for the electrical digital twin market. The growing impact of machine learning and AI on digital twin application is the major opportunities in the electrical digital twin market.

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of deployment, the cloud segment is projected to be the highest CAGR (XX %) during the forecast period. The growth of cloud segment can be accredited to the several benefits of cloud software installation such as easy accessibility, no upfront cost associated (instead regular payments are made which are a working expenditure), preservation of software or the hardware it resides on by cloud service providers, quick deployment, and lower energy consumption cost. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for cloud services in the electrical digital twin market during the forecast period.

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market: Regional Analysis

In a geographical area, North America is projected to increase the demand of electrical digital twin market during the forecast period. In recent years, the expansion of software and automation solutions organized across the power generation utilities have created a positive impression on the growth of digital twins. Furthermore, the increased research & development (R&D) activities in the area of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and growing demand for well-organized and cost-effective technologies for power utilities are the factors driving the market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Electrical Digital Twin market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Electrical Digital Twin market.

Scope of Global Electrical Digital Twin Market

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, by Type

• Gas & Steam Power Plant

• Wind Farm

• Digital Grid

• Hydropower Plant

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, by Application

• Product

• Production

• Performance

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, by Deployment

• Cloud/Hosted

• On-Premises

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, by End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Transportation

• Electronics

• Others

Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Electrical Digital Twin Market

• General Electric

• Siemens AG

• PTC

• Alphabet Inc.

• SAP SE

• Dell

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• CSC

• Schnitger Corporation

• AT&T

• Tibco Software Inc.

• ABB

• Emerson

• AVEVA

