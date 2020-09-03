Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Technology, Services, Vertical, and Region

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market was valued US$ 123.98 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period

Regulatory mandates, location accuracy, global coverage, faster response time, reliable signals, and launch of highly reliable beacons operational at 406 MHz frequency are the driving factors, which expected to propel the Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market at high growth rate. Furthermore, high installation and maintenance cost of the emergency beacon transmitter is hampering the market growth. Availability of alternative products such as satellite phones and satellite messengers, which offers a wide range of advanced features, such as tracking/sharing of location, sending text messages, emergency call are limiting the Emergency Beacon Transmitter market.

Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market is segmented by type, services, vertical, technology, and region. Based on the type, global emergency beacon transmitter market is divided into Personal Locator Beacons, Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons, and Emergency Locator Transmitters. The Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market by technology type is segmented into digital and analog. The vertical segment is categorized into civil aviation, military aviation, merchant navy, and navy.

Based on the service, the global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market is classified into maintenance services, installation and design, inspection and management services and engineering services. Geographically, emergency beacon transmitter market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on technology, digital technology segment is expected to hold XX % market share during the forecast period. Digital beacons provide more accurate results in comparison to analog beacons as well as they have microprocessors that are required to filter out unnecessary electromagnetic noise.

Based on type segment, the personal locator beacons are expected to account for larger market share as their portability makes them useful for search & rescue team members, military individuals, climbers. People working in highly disaster-prone and remote locations prefer carrying personal locator beacons.

On the basis of region, Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, because of the regulatory mandates issued by the U.S. government to install emergency beacon transmitters in aircraft. North America adopting technological advancement in the field of emergency beacons, such as GNSS-equipped beacons, which provide rescuers with accurate information in emergency situations and GPS-enabled personal beacon.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market, by Type

• Personal Locator Beacons

• Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

• Emergency Locator Transmitters

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market, by Technology

• Digital

• Analog

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market, by Service

• Maintenance Services

• Installation and Design

• Inspection and Management Services

• Engineering Services

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market, by Vertical

• Civil Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Merchant Navy

• Navy

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Thales Group Emteq, Inc

• Hamilton Sundstrand Meggit Plc

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Zodiac Aerospace, Inc.

• ACR Electronics, Inc.

• Mcmurdo Group

• Ack Technologies, Inc.

• Acr Electronics, Inc.

• Cobham Plc Emergency

• Beacon Corporation

• HR Smith

• Emergency Beacon Corporation

