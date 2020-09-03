Global Email Marketing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecasting (2019-2026), by Component, by Enterprise, by Type, by End Use Industry, by Region.

Global Email Marketing Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Email Marketing Market Drivers:

The global market for email marketing has been driven by several factors, of which increasing usage of Internet is the major factor. The expanding penetration of smart phones has also been adding to the growth of this market since the last few years. The rising awareness among people pertaining to email marketing, such as a relatively higher return of investment rate than any other form of digital marketing, will influence its popularity, resulting in a significant market growth. Currently, email marketing is being extensively utilized in the media, IT and telecom, retail/e-commerce, travel and leisure, and the BFSI industries as the primary source of marketing for business expansion purposes and customer retention and satisfaction such factors will propel the market growth over forecasting period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Email Marketing Market Restrains:

However, the lack of niche marketing options and the privacy issues concerning the usage of Internet and email may act as hindrances, limiting the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Global Email Marketing Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global Email Marketing Market is segmented into North America, APAC, MEA& Africa, and Europe. APAC is expected to exhibit highest share of the global email marketing market during forecast period at a CAGR of XX% attributed to, faster adoption of email marketing, increasing number of internet users, increasing number of ecommerce industry in developing economies especially china and India.

Global Email Marketing Market Segment Analysis:

Software and services are the main components of email marketing. The software segment is currently held the leading position in the global market for email marketing and is expected to continue it over forecast period due to the increasing adoption of white label software, third-party standard, and web-based application. The third-party standard software is likely to emerge as the most preferred component of email marketing in the next few years.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Email Marketing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence.

To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyse their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Email Marketing Market.

Scope of Global Email Marketing Market

Global Email Marketing Market Segmentation by Component

• Software

• Services

Global Email Marketing Market Segmentation by Enterprise

• SMEs

• Large Enterprise

Global Email Marketing Market Segmentation by Type

• Traditional

• Automated

Global Email Marketing Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry

• Retail/E-Commerce

• IT and Telecom

• Travel and Leisure

• BFSI

Global Email Marketing Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Email Marketing Market

• Alchemy Worx Ltd.

• Adestra Ltd.

• GetResponse

• VerticalResponse Inc.

• dotmailer Ltd.

• Forfront Ltd.

• BlueHornet Inc.

• Constant Contact Inc.

• BlueTie Inc.

• Drip Inc.

• Microsoft Corp.

• IBM Corp.

• The Rocket Science Group LLC

• iContact Corp

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Salesforce Inc.

• Responsys Inc

• Epsilon

• Natexo Group

• Campaign Monitor

