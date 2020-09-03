Global Emotion Analytics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Solution, End-User and Region.

Global Emotion Analytics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 84.2% during forecast period.



Major driving factors of emotion analytics market are rise in number of videos, critical decision making, and understanding human behavior in an organization that is encouraging numerous organizations to implement emotion analytics software into their system. Internet of Things (IoT) in emotion analytics helps organizations to better understand human emotions and will be a new dimension in marketing. Mobile and cloud-based biometric technologies are massively implemented in many organizations. All these factors are driving the growth of emotion analytics market worldwide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cloud segment expected to dominate the global market for emotion analytics during the forecast period. The cloud APIs interact with the web and mobile applications and allow consumers to easily access their applications. SDKs permit organizations to create interactive and emotion-based applications and provide digital experiences to their customs on any device in real-time.

Global Emotion Analytics Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/32391

North America is the fastest-growing region in the globe, where a lot of technologies are emerging and being implemented by several organizations. North America is the world’s biggest region in the application of cloud-based face recognition software. Moreover, the support from the government for the implementation of biometrics is helping the market to grow further. The Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share with a CAGR of 85.8% in emotion analytics followed by EMEA.

Several key players operating in the global emotion analytics market. Affectiva, a leading tech-firm specialized in Emotional Intelligence lately launched a devoted AI system for automotive “Affectiva Automotive AI”, which is a world-first multi-modal in-cabin emotion-based AI sensing solution. The system is capable of voice and face recognition in real-time, tracking the nuanced and complex congnitive and emotional states of a vehicle’s occupants to deliver exact emotion analytics. Microsoft India is reportedly assisting 650 India-based partners in using Microsoft cognitive services, AI, IoT and machine learning (ML) platforms.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Emotion Analytics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Emotion Analytics Market.

Scope of the Global Emotion Analytics Market

Global Emotion Analytics Market, By Technology:

• Artificial Intelligence

• Biometrics and Neuroscience

• 3D Modelling

• Pattern Recognition

• Records management

• Others

Global Emotion Analytics Market, By Solutions:

• API and SDK

• Mobile and web application

• Cloud

• Others

Global Emotion Analytics Market, By End-user:

• Enterprises

• Defense and Security agencies

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others (personal users)

Global Emotion Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Emotion Analytics Market

• Affectiva Inc

• Beyond Verbal

• Emotient (Apple)

• Eyeris(EmoVu)

• IBM Corp.

• Kairos AR Inc

• Microsoft Corp

• Neuromore Inc

• Realeyes

• Retainad Virtual Reality Inc

• SAP AG

• SAS Institute Inc

• iMotions A/S

• nViso SA

• Google

Global Emotion Analytics Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/32391

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business