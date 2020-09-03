Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market – Forecast and Analysis (2018-2026), by Component, Application, by End Users, and by Region.

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market was valued at USD 3.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD 10.28 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8 % over forecast period 2019-2026.

Embedded security is a strategic approach to protecting software running in embedded systems from attack. Embedded security for IoT is used in smart grid, smart factory, networking equipment, connected car, and computing devices. Implementation of industry guidelines to adopt embedded hardware solutions, the increasing number of connected devices via IoT networks, integration of embedded security in electric vehicles and need for integrated security solution for IoT, demand for additional security for legacy systems due to rise in internet penetration rate, and government agencies promoting digitization are the major factors driving the growth of Global Embedded Security Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, industry-specific protocols and stringent to government regulations regarding cyber security are restraining the market growth.

Rising inclination toward cloud-based IoT platform security solutions that provides in-built security framework is expected to crate lucrative growth opportunities over forecast period.

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Segmentation:

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market is segmented by component, by application, by Application, by End users and by Region. By End Users market is segmented into, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Gaming, Automotive and Others. Among all of these automotive end user segment is expected to lead the market with market share of 31% over forecast period. The increasing use of embedded security for IoT in connected cars is mainly driving the segment.

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Regional Analysis

By geography market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these North America is leading the global market with market share of 28% at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. The growing concern for the protection of critical infrastructure and sensitive data has increased government intervention in Embedded Security for Internet of Things. Thus, government initiatives, such as specific budget allocations and mandated security policies, are expected to drive the growth of the embedded security market in North America.

North America is followed by APAC. Asia Pacific is fastest growing market for embedded security. China accounts for the 42% of market share in this region, as it is a huge manufacturing hub for smartphones and automotive applications, these applications further demand embedded security for IoT, thus driving the Global Embedded Security Market in this region.

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global embedded security for internet of things (IoT) market are Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco System Inc., Inside Secure, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Synopsys, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ARM Holdings Plc. (Softbank Corp), Gemalto NV, Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Key players are mainly focusing on new product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, expansion, joint ventures, strategic alliances etc. to enhance their business operations and regional presence.

Recent Developments

1. In February 2017, NXP Semiconductors N.V. launched new product PN80T, a 40nm embedded secure chip that aids in faster mobile transactions.

2. In September 2017, Infineon Technologies AG partnered with Mocana Corporation, a U.S.-based IoT solutions provider, to collaborate in the field of IoT security.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Segmentation by Component

• Software

• Controller Chip

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Segmentation by Application

• Smart Factory

• Smart Grid

• Connected Car

• Networking Equipment

• Computing Devices

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Segmentation by End Users

• Retail

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Gaming

• Automotive

• Others

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Segmentation by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things Market Major Players

• Intel Corporation

• Trend Micro Incorporated

• Cisco System Inc.

• Inside Secure

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Synopsys, Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• ARM Holdings Plc. (Softbank Corp)

• Gemalto NV

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Morpho S.A.S (IDEMIA)

• Escrypt GmbH (ETAS Group)

