Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Source, Form, Type, End-use, Sales Channel, and Region

Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Hydrolyzed collagen is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments and from the skin, connective tissues, and bones of the animals containing beef, pig, fish, and more. Hydrolyzed collagen is described as having better bioavailability mostly because it has isolated, or broken-down, peptides.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/47499

Drivers & Restraints:

Hydrolyzed collagen is a clean label, non-allergic, and natural. It is easily available in the market through online stores, medical stores, and others in three different forms, which consist of capsules, powder, and liquid. Also, it has various applications in many industries like the food & beverage industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. The increasing adoption of collagen hydrolysate as a supplement is driving the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market. Improper food habits have generated a high demand for nutritional supplements are further boosting the market demand. The rising demand in the personal care & cosmetic industry due to its benefits for skin and hair growth is prompting the growth of the hydrolyzed collagen market.

On the other hand, the hydrolyzed collagen market is facing key challenges from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Due to an increase in illegal nutritional and health claims made on product labels in advertisements as well as on the Internet, the FDA has severely limited nutritional & health claims on product labels.

Also, hydrolyzed collagen provides vitamins. But those claims also require prior FDA appraisal for efficacy, which take in significant scientific agreement. FDA conducts the proper testing of food products before issuing an approval. Companies cannot sell food products in the market without FDA approval.

Market Segmentation:

Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market can be segmented into Source, Form, Type, End-use, Sales Channel, and Region.

According to the type segment, the Type I segment held the largest share in 2018 and expected to remains steady growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, Type I – the most abundant type, found in skin/hide, tendon, connective tissue and bone of all vertebrates. In supplements, Type I collagen may be derived from cows, pigs, chicken and/or fish. Type II – A primary component of cartilage. Type II collagen supplements are typically derived from poultry. Type III- Fibrous protein found in bone, tendon, cartilage and connective tissues. Supplements containing Type III may be derived from cows, pigs, chicken and/or fish.

On the basis of form, in 2018, powder form of hydrolyzed collagen segment accounted for the largest market share of the hydrolyzed collagen market. Because of the fact that the powder form of hydrolyzed collagen simply gets digested and absorbed in the body. Also, it is versatile and tasteless in nature, so, it can be added to coffee, tea, water, food, and other food & drinks. Therefore, making it more popular over the other forms of hydrolyzed collagen available in the market.

Region-wise, Europe is expected to account for a large market share of XX% of the hydrolyzed collagen market during the estimated period (2020to2029). The hydrolyzed collagen market in Europe is marked with the rising consumption of confectionery products, which often comes with hydrolyzed collagen added to it. In examined clinical trials of over 2,000 patients given collagen hydrolysate, no adverse side effects were reported.

Furthermore, North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018 follow by Europe. The busy lifestyle and improper food habits together with the rising health issues have made North American consumers focus on adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Therefore, this factor is encouraging consumers to incline toward the consumption of nutritional supplements that can offer proper nutrients to their body keeping them healthy. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), 68% of the U.S population takes the dietary supplement. Athletes inclined to joint impact injuries have been successfully treated in the USA with large doses of 10g a day over a period of three months.

As well, Asia-Pacific driven by India and China are expected to experience a significant surge in the demand for hydrolyzed collagen. Countries like India are slowly developing as the hub of global medical tourism. According to a report by IMS Health-India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), India accounts for almost 18% of the total medical tourism in the world. Growth in medical tourism is likely to boost the Asia Pacific hydrolyzed collagen market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/47499

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, By Source

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Marine

• Chicken

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, By Form

• Tablets & Capsules

• Liquid

• Powder

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, By Type

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

• Other Types

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, By End-use

• Food & Beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, By Sales Channel

• B2B

• B2C

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market

• Gelita AG

• Rousselot

• Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

• Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd

• Nippi Collagen

• NeoCell Corporation

• Giant Sports International Inc.

• Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

• Codeage

• Amicogen, Inc.

• BioCell Technology LLC

• Weishardt

• Antler Farms

• Connoils LLC

• Perfect Supplements

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydrolyzed Collagen Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydrolyzed Collagen Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydrolyzed Collagen Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydrolyzed Collagen Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydrolyzed Collagen by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-hydrolyzed-collagen-market/47499/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com