Global Lemon Essential Oil Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Nature, End-Use, Distribution channel and Region

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market was valued US$ 986.39 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 1797.8 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.79 % during a forecast period.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Overview

Lemon essential oil is well-defined as oil that is processed from fresh lemon peels, which is used as a food preservative by enhancing the traditional lemon flavour. Lemon essential oil is normally manufactured by the cold-pressed technique, where the fresh perfume of lemon is preserved throughout the process. Owing to its exotic fragrance, a lemon essential oil also finds remunerative application in the cosmetic and personal care industries, along with food and beverages. Lemon essential oil is an extremely concentrated additive ingredient, which allows its huge industrial application to increase demand for the lemon essential oil market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ever-rising demand for nutraceuticals with natural components and flavours is also projected to result in the substantial sales of lemon essential oil for processing these products. Key players working in the lemon essential oil market are anticipated to leverage this chance during the forecast period. Food and beverage companies are extremely focusing on research and development activities to boost the nutritional and multifunctional profile of lemon essential oil that offers more health benefits. All the above driving factors, it is projected that the global lemon essential oil market would increase in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of End-User, Aromatherapy is dealing with certain minor physical conditions using aromatic essential oils for relaxation, rejuvenation, and focused concentration. Practitioners of this treatment consider that the aroma of natural, organic, and concentrated oils can have some stimulating benefits on the body. There is a growing demand for therapeutic and aromatic oils such as lemon essential oil across the world, owing to the growing preference for harmless, convenient, and natural alternatives to traditional allopathic solutions. Thus, the shifting consumer preference in aromatherapy directly contributes to the revenue rise in the lemon essential oil market, and hence, it is an important driver for market growth.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Regional Analysis

In the geographical area, the demand for natural food flavours such as lemon essential oil in China and India is projected to increase during the forecast period. This is mainly accredited to the launch of new products with natural components, such as lemon extract, concentrates, and others. In the Asia Pacific, the lemon essential oil is the most preferred flavoring among other citrus flavors which lead to an increase in the demand during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Lemon Essential Oil market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Lemon Essential Oil market.

Scope of Global Lemon Essential Oil Market

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market, by Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market, by End-Use

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Aromatherapy

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Households

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market, by Distribution Channel

• Business to Business

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Retail

• e-Commerce

• Other Retail Formats

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Lemon Essential Oil Market

• Doterra International

• A.G industries

• Royal Aroma

• AOS Products Private Limited

• Med International S.A.

• Paras Perfumers.

• NOW Health Group, Inc.

• Citromax Flavours, Inc.

• Southern Flavouring Company, Inc.

• Lionel Hitchens Essential Oils Ltd

• Aromaaz International

• Sunshine Products, Inc.

• Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

