Global Elastic Adhesive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Resin Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Elastic Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 21.35 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Escalating adoption of elastic adhesives from end-use industries like construction, transport etc coupled with the rising need for low carbon emitting vehicles will drive the market during the forecast period. Lack of awareness among end users regarding the benefits offered by elastic adhesives is expected to restrain the growth of the elastic adhesive market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Polyurethane segment is expected to be major contributor for the market growth during the forecast period while, silicone segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Polyurethane resin are largely used for bonding windscreens and side and rear windows of cars, trucks and other vehicles. Silicone resin are used for joints and sealed glass in windows, solar panels and others.

Geographically, the elastic adhesive market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at highest CAGR due to the increasing standard of living and increasing government investment in the building & construction sector in this region. industrialization has uplifted the elastic adhesives market in Asia pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Elastic Adhesives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Elastic Adhesives Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Elastic Adhesives Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Elastic Adhesives Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Elastic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type:

• Polyurethane

• Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)

• Silicone

• Others

Elastic Adhesives Market, by Application:

• Industrial

• Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

Elastic Adhesives Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Elastic Adhesives Market:

• Henkel (Germany)

• Arkema (France)

• 3M (US)

• Weicon (Germany)

• Sika (Switzerland)

• Wacker Chemie (Germany)

• DOW Chemical (US)

• Threebond (US)

• H.B. Fuller (US)

• Cemedine (Japan)

• Mapei (Italy)

• Grupo Celo (Spain)

• Beijing Comens New Materials (China)

• Hermann Otto (Germany)

• Kleiberit (Germany)

