Global Erucamide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Product Type, Application and Region.

Global Erucamide Market size was valued at US$ 228 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 300 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 3.49 % during a forecast period.

Erucamide is one of the most significant nitrogen derivatives of erucic acid. Erucic acid is derived from rapeseed oil which is used in the making of erucamide. Erucamide is used mainly as a slip additive, an antiblock agent, and for paper-coating compositions & water-proofing.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Important uses of erucamide are as an anti-sticking lubricant, release & antistatic agent of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP.). Erucamide is also extensively used in the manufacture of printing inks such as a dispersing agent & to improve lubrication. Erucamide is making of high-speed printing inks, magnetic inks, typing ribbons, carbon paper and metal decorating. Manufacture of dye dispersants and slip agent for polyolefin film processing are driving the growth of the market. However, the toxic nature of erucamide is projected to obstruct the growth of the erucamide market.

Food packaging is accounted for the major share of the global erucamide market in the near future owing to the growing demand for erucamide for plastic films from the food packaging industry is driving the growth of the global erucamide market. Growing hygiene alertness among the people and rising acceptance of canned food is boosting the growth of the erucamide market for food packaging materials.

Other industries are estimated to grow significantly in the erucamide market across the globe in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for erucamide, growing usage of erucamide, especially as surfactants in various industries, is expected to drive this market growth during the forecast time. Moreover, the growing use of the product in the printing and dying industry such as dispersants are also projected to boost the growth of the market.

General Erucamide is combined into polymer films to reduce their coefficient of friction (COF). At higher temperatures, erucamide is lost from the film surface to the surroundings, undergo chemical change & decomposition back into the film.

North America is estimated to increase the erucamide market, followed by Europe during the forecast period, due to the high demand for the manufacture of dye dispersants from the printing & dyeing industry in the North America & Europe. The toxic nature of erucamide is projected to obstruct the growth of the erucamide market in the developed regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global erucamide market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global erucamide market.

The Scope of Global Erucamide Market:

Global Erucamide Market, By Product Type:

• High Purity Erucamide

• General Erucamide

Global Erucamide Market, By Application:

• Plastics & Rubber Industry

• Ink & Paint Industry

• Food Packaging Industry

• Other

Global Erucamide Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Erucamide Market:

• Haimen Hualong

• PCC Chemax

• PMC Group

• Struktol

• Lutianhua

• SCM Chemicals Inc.

• Astra Polymers

• Sichuan Nipo Fine Chemical Co.

• Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical Co.

• Hunan Changsha Hengchang Chemical Co.

• Croda Sipo Co.

• BELIKE Chemical Co.

• Shanghai Huayi Plastics Auxiliary Cooperation Company

