Global Fluorosilicone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by End Use Type, by End Use Industry and by Geography

Global Fluorosilicone Market was valued USD 169.11 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 324.88 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.50%.

Increasing usage of automobiles across the globe is predicted to be a major driver of the fluorosilicone rubber hence fluorosilicone market during the forecast period. Fluorosilicone rubber is susceptible in the working range between -60°C and +225°C. Since it is obtainable from molded and extruded articles and exhibits excellent performance at low temperatures, it is used in aerospace, automotive, and military applications particularly in fuel systems for static sealing applications. Other applications include pipes for recycling of exhaust gas, O-ring gaskets, and electric connectors for airplanes. Fluorosilicone raw materials are easily available along with cost being comparatively low across all regions. Unique properties of fluorosilicone polymers such as good compression set and resilience properties are suitable for exposure to air, sunlight and ozone, chlorinated and aromatic hydrocarbons that boost overall demand in the market.

The surge in demand for fluorosilicone as a sealant, especially in automotive components and manufacturing sealing. High tensile strength, high-temperature resistance both are helping in manufacturing of sealing. Superior properties such as high and low heat resistance, fuel and petrochemical resistance and chemical inertness are driving the Fluorosilicone market as a sealant.

The transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for automobiles in China and India is growing along with OEM manufacturing in the developed economies such as the US and Germany are expected to drive the growth of Fluorosilicone market.

Scope of the Global Fluorosilicone Market:

Global Fluorosilicone Market, By End Use Type:

• Antifoams

• Coating

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Elastomer

• Others

Global Fluorosilicone Market, By End-use Industry:

• OEM

• Oil & Gas

• Transportation

• Others

Global Fluorosilicone Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players analysed in Global Fluorosilicone Market:

• Dow Corning (US)

• Shin-Etsu (Japan)

• Elkem Group (Norway)

• Wacker Chemie (Germany)

• Momentive (US)

• Keystone Inc.

• Elastomer Engineering

• James Walker

• Marco Rubber

• Silex Silicones Ltd.

• Daikin

• 3M Company

• Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material

• Huanxin Fluoro Material

• Shanghai 3F New Material

• KCC Corporation

• Nusil

• Weihai Newera Chemical

• Saint-Gobain

• Fluoron Chemicals

