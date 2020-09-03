Engineering Plastic Compound Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Compound, By Application and By Region.

Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market was valued US$ 205.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the engineering plastic compounds market. Engineers are focused on reducing the weight of vehicle, weight reduction in automobiles results in enhanced fuel efficiency and performance. Increase in the demand for pollution-free vehicles and light-weight automobiles is driving the global engineering plastic compounds market. Metal components are replaced by engineering plastic in automotive and industrial applications.

Engineering plastic compounds offer stress mechanical, low-friction, heat- and chemical-resistant, insulation and finds application in housings, transmission, and building & construction. Engineering plastic compounds are suitable for high-temperature environments in electronic and industrial applications. Increased application of engineering plastic compounds in end-use industries owing to their versatile properties is projected to drive the engineering plastic compounds market during the forecast period.

Stringent environmental policies enacted by the government in some regions is predicted to restrain the engineering plastic compound market.

Based on application, automotive segment is leading the engineering plastic compound market followed by aerospace owing to reducing the weight of a vehicle. Plastic compound reduces the weight of a vehicle by almost 60% which results in increased fuel efficiency and performance.

Among thermoplastic sub-segment polyolefins elastomer is dominating the market will continue its dominance throughout the forecast. Thermoplastics are easy to mold and shape, offers high strength, lightweight and have comparatively low processing costs. Engineers use thermoplastics instead of metals because they offer lightweight of the vehicle leading to increased fuel efficiency and performance.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the engineering plastic compounds market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is dominating the regional segment of engineering plastic compounds. China is a major producer and consumer of engineering plastic compounds. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to boost to demand engineering plastic compounds. A market for engineering plastic compounds in North America and Europe is projected to show measurable growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Engineering Plastic Compound Market Report:

Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, By Compound Type:

• Polyamide Compound

• Polymethyl Methacrylate Compound

• Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene Compound

• Polycarbonate Compound

• PETCompound

• PBT Compound

• Polyphenylene Oxide Compound

• Fluoropolymer Compound

• Polyphenylene Sulfide Compound

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Compound

• Styrene-Acrylonitrile Compound

• Thermoplastic Elastomer Compound

o Styrenic Block Copolymers

o Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers

o Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

o Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

o Thermoplastic Copolyesters

o Thermoplastic Polyamides

• Other Compounds

Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Application Type:

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Consumer Goods & Appliances

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace

• Industrial Applications

• Medical

Engineering Plastic Compounds Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players Analyzed For Engineering Plastic Compounds Market:

• Polymer-Group

• Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

• Ravago Americas

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• BASF SE

• Celanese Corporation

• Covestro AG

• RTP Company

• AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH

• Daicel Polymer Ltd.

• Eurostar Engineering Plastics

• Formulated Polymers Limited

• Ginar Technology Co. Ltd.

• HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY

• KAWASAKI SANKO KASEI Co., Ltd.

• Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited

• Piper Plastics, Inc.

• Teknor Apex

• Trinseo LLC

• WITTENBURG GROUP.

