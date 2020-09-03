Global Lysine Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Livestock, Application, and Region

Global Lysine Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Lysine Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Lysine Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the application, animal feed is segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the lysine market during the forecast period owing to lysine is a cost-efficient substitute in place of costlier crude proteins such as soybean and corn. However, food & dietary supplements segment is also estimated to surge the lysine market growth in the forecast period owing to rising demand for the protein supplements and meat among consumers across the globe.

On the basis of livestock, pork segment is expected to hold the largest share in the lysine market during the forecast period due to it has high nutrition such as minerals, vitamins, niacin, phosphorus, and iron. The rise in demand for pork across the globe, which is projected to propel the global lysine market growth in a positive way. Swine/hog is also estimated to drive the lysine market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of the amino acid among consumers across the globe, which is estimated to propel the global lysine market. Global lysine market is driven by the increased concerns regarding the health among population coupled with the growing income of consumers around globally. Global lysine market growth is influencing as human/animal bodies are not capable of produce lysine naturally. Rising demand for lysine to increase monogastric organisms, which is estimated to drive the lysine market growth in the forecast period. Increasing usage of lysine in various metabolic processes, which is propelling the lysine market growth in a positive way. Growing demand for meat and processed meat products among consumers across the globe, which is expected to propel the lysine market growth during the forecast period. Increasing requirement for the fast growth of animals is influencing demand for the lysine around globally.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the lysine market during the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of meat in this region. China is estimated to drive the global lysine market growth in the forecast period. North America is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global lysine market in the forecast period as growing awareness regarding fitness and health among the population. Europe is also estimated to drive the global lysine market growth during the forecast period as increased concerns regarding meat quality among consumers in this region.

Scope of the Report Lysine Market

Global Lysine Market, by Livestock

• Swine/hog

• Poultry

• Others

Global Lysine Market, by Application

• Animal Feed

• Food & Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Lysine Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Lysine Market

• Ajinomoto

• Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

• Evonik Industries

• Shandong Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co.

• Evonik

• Cheiljedang

• Changchun Dacheng

• Eppen

• Meihua Group

• Chenfu Group

• Easthope

• COFCO Biochemical

• Shandong Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lysine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lysine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lysine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lysine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lysine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lysine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lysine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lysine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lysine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lysine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lysine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

