Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Technology, Software Tool, Service Application Area, End User, and Region.

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market was valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 53.23 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.22% during a forecast period.

The global emotion detection and recognition market is driven by substantial development of Internet of Things (IoT), increase in popularity of wearable technology, and rise in usage of smartphone globally. However, high cost of application, functional requirements, and misconception in analysis of emotions are limiting the global emotion detection and recognition market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the service, storage and maintenance emotion detection and recognition segment is expected to fuel the global emotion detection and recognition market in the forecast period consulting & integration in the service type is projected to witness the highest demand because of the high involvement of end users for managing and aligning the solutions according to the organizations’ business needs.

On the basis of technology, bio sensor segment is expected to grow the global emotion detection and recognition market in forecast period because of incorporation of several technologies like ECG, EEG, EMG, fMRI, GSR, eye tracking and wearable technology. Wearable bio sensors have gained much popularity owing to its increasing number of applications especially in military, defense and healthcare.

In terms of region, the North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established economy, advanced IT organization in the U.S., and a high focus on innovation and technology by the market players. The market is projected to show high growth owing to the huge investments in security and surveillance solutions. In the rapidly-growing economies of the Asia Pacific region, the increasing demand for advanced security solutions, the evolution of IoT, and the increasing trend of wearable devices will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The report for global emotion detection and recognition market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Similarly power and growth analysis of important vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and balances against present market tasks, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Emotion Detection and Recognition Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Emotion Detection and Recognition Market.

Scope of Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Technology

• Feature Extraction and 3D Modelling

• Bio-Sensors Technology

• Pattern Recognition

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Learning

• Others

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Software Tool

• Facial Expression Recognition

• Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps

• Speech and Voice Recognition

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Service

• Storage and Maintenance

• Consulting and Integration

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application Area

• Marketing and Advertising

• Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

• Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by End User

• Enterprises

• Defense and Security Agency

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

• Affectiva

• Beyond Verbal

• Crowdemotion Ltd.

• Emotient, an Apple Company

• Eyeris

• Kairos Ar, Inc.

• Noldus

• Nviso

• Realeyes

• Sentiance

• Sightcorp

• Skybiometry

