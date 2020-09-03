Global Encryption Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

Global Encryption Software Market was valued US$ 3.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The growing concerns of data breaches and privacy compliance regulations are making companies keener to adopt software-based encryption solutions to achieve compliance, improved data security, and better flexibility in operations.

Encryption software’s are allows the organizations to safeguard their intellectual property and other sensitive data, thus raising the market growth over the forecast period. Although, this encryption software offer significant benefits, their adoption may experience challenges terms of budget. The deployment options for these solutions are complex and time-consuming. However, the benefits offered by them often overshadow the challenges pertaining to the complexity and the time associated with their deployment.

The global encryption software market based on component, application, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the encryption software market is segmented into solution and services.

Based on application, the encryption software market is segmented into disk encryption, file/folder encryption, communication encryption, and cloud encryption. On the basis of deployment type, the encryption software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. In terms of organization size, the encryption software market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Based on vertical, the encryption software market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, and public utilities, telecom and IT, retail, aerospace and defense, and others. Region wise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

In terms of deployment type, the on-premise segment emerged as a dominant deployment segment. Also, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period. The establishment of new businesses in the developing economies are further expected to propel the demand for cloud-based solutions.

Global Encryption Software Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20765

Based on application, the cloud solutions segment is anticipated to witness growth. Data storage is one of the major resources for several industries including banking & financial, retail, and others to move to the cloud. The growing mobile theft and cyber-attacks have led to mandated regulatory standards related to data transfer and its security.

In terms of region, North America is leading the global encryption software market, followed by Europe. Owing to rising adoption of technologies and strict data privacy regulatory compliance, North America is anticipated to retain its leadership in the global encryption software market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global encryption software market are Symantec, Microsoft Corporation, Bloombase, Cisco Systems, EMC Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Trend Micro, and Sophos.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Encryption Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Encryption Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Encryption Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Encryption Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Encryption Software Market

Global Encryption Software Market by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Encryption Software Market by Application

• Disk Encryption

• File/Folder Encryption

• Communication Encryption

• Cloud Encryption

Global Encryption Software Market by Deployment Type

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Encryption Software Market by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Encryption Software Market by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Government and public utilities

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Aerospace and defense

• Others

Global Encryption Software Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Encryption Software Market

• Symantec

• Microsoft Corporation

• Bloombase

• Cisco Systems

• EMC Corporation

• Check Point Software Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Security

• Trend Micro

• Sophos

• SAS Institute Inc.

• WinMagic Inc.

• OpenPuff

• Cryptocat

• KeePass

Global Encryption Software Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/20765

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business