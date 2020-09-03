Global Matcha Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Grade, Application, Production Technology, and Region

Global Matcha Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.17% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Matcha Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Matcha Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on application, regular tea is expected to boom the global matcha market growth in the forecast period as increasing consumption of matcha as tea among consumers. Growing awareness regarding health among consumers across the globe is expected to fuel the global matcha market growth in the forecast period. Personal Care and Cosmetics segment are also expected to hold the largest share in the global matcha market as rising fashion trend and concerns regarding personal care among consumers across the globe.

Growing consumption rates along with raising awareness regarding the health benefits of nutritious food & beverages, which is expected to propel the matcha market growth in the forecast period. Increasing demand for the rich sources of antioxidant and vitamin components across the globe among consumers, which is driving the matcha market growth. Global Matcha Market is witnessing vibrant growth as increasing demand for matcha as it has unique flavor and texture and nutritional benefits. Matcha Market is expected to boom in the forecast period owing to its extreme versatility to be incorporated in a wide range of, bakery, dairy products, and beverages application.

The rise in the popularity of premium brands among consumers across the globe, which is expected to fuel the global matcha market growth in the forecast period. In addition, increased youth population coupled with the rise in spending power of consumers across the globe, which is also expected to boost the matcha market growth in a positive way. However, the high cost of the product and low awareness regarding the product, which are estimated to hamper the global matcha market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global matcha market during the forecast period owing to increased concerns regarding health & fitness among consumers in this region. In addition growth in demand for organic and healthy food among consumers in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to growing living standards coupled with rising affordability of middle-class population in this region. India and China have projected to boom the global matcha market growth in the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of green tea among consumers in these countries.

Scope of the Report Matcha Market

Global Matcha Market, by Grade

• Ceremonial

• Classic

• Culinary

Global Matcha Market, by Application

• Regular Tea

• Matcha Beverages

• Food

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

Global Matcha Market, by Production Technology

• Pan Fried

• Steamed

Global Matcha Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Matcha Market

• Kissa Tea

• AOI Tea

• AIYA America

• Midori Spring

• Sun Time

• Mizuba Tea

• Ippodo Tea

• DoMatcha

• Encha

• Jade Monk LLC.

• ITO EN, LTD.

• TEAJA Organic

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Matcha Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Matcha Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Matcha Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Matcha Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Matcha Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Matcha Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Matcha Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Matcha by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Matcha Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Matcha Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Matcha Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

