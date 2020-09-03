Graphene Composites Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By End Use, By Region.

Global Graphene Composites Market was valued US$ 9.10 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Graphene composites are lightweight, highly chemical resistive, high thermal conductivity, high mechanically stability, high mechanical stiffness and easily fabricated, which makes it perfect for the use in aerospace and automotive, wind turbine, and building & construction industries.

Graphene composites contain inadequate production processes of material also require costly machinery and equipment for manufacturing this makes it difficult to produce a required quantity of graphene in limited time. On the other hand, health and environmental risks associated during the production of the 2D material graphene are high which restraints the graphene composites market.

Based on product type, polymer-based graphene composite is predicted to reach higher in forecast period because of increased demand from electronic end-use segment Increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is increasing demand for smart electronics. The ceramic-based graphene composites segment is anticipated to expand at a speedy step in a forecast.

End-use segmentation of graphene composites market includes electronics, building & construction, aerospace, automotive, energy storage & generation and others include textiles, paints & coatings, healthcare devices, etc. The electronics segment is leading the graphene composites market and is expected to lead the market owing to the rise in the adoption of IoT and the rise in demand for smart electronics. An increase in the use of energy storage & generation in developing countries such as the U.S., China, India, and Brazil is about to create opportunities in the graphene composites market.

North America is the largest revenue-generating segment and would continue to dominate the market over forecast. North America led, in terms of revenue, with a XX% market share in 2018. The presence of numerous manufacturers with strong R&D capabilities is likely to develop new growth opportunities over the years to come. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the rapidly growing segment also denotes the presence of large graphite deposits.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Graphene Composites Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Graphene Composites Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Graphene Composites Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Graphene Composites Market make the report investor’s guide.

Ths Scope of the Graphene Composites Market:

Graphene Composites Market, by Product Type:

• Polymer-based Graphene Composites

• Ceramic-based Graphene Composites

• Metal-based Graphene Composites

• Others

Graphene Composites Market, by End-use:

• Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Energy Storage & Generation

• Others

Graphene Composites Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Graphene Composites Market:

• Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

• Graphene Nanochem plc.

• NanoXplore Inc.

• Applied Graphene Materials plc.

• XG Sciences Inc.

• Directa Plus PLC Company

• Graphene Composites Limited (GC)

• Graphene 3D Lab Inc.

• Graphmatech AB

• Nano Graphene Inc.

• PMG 3D Technologies Company Limited.

• 2D Carbon Tech

• Applied Graphene Materials

• BGT Materials Limited

• CVD Equipment Corporation

• Deyang Carbonene Tech

• Ningbo Morsh

• Vorbeck

• Wuxi Graphene Film

• Angstron Materials

• Grafoid

• Power Booster

