Global Heat-treated Steel Plates Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Steel Type, by Treatment, by Application and by Geography

Global Heat-treated Steel Plates Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Rise in demand from end-use industries, ability to reduce the weight of the structure, growth in demand from the Asia Pacific region, no substitutes for heat-treated steel plates drives the growth of heat treated steel plates market. Volatile raw material prices will hamper the market.

Carbon steel type segment leads the market. Carbon steel type segment offer excellent ductility, hardness, yield strength tensile strength and impact resistance. Stainless steel is second largest segment of the market. Economical price, wide applications in end-use industries and easy availability of carbon steel attracts the market.

Energy & power segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the larges use of heat-treated steel plates in boilers, storage tanks, pressure vessels and other structural parts.

Geographically, the heat-treated steel plates market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for heat-treated steel plates during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the easy availability of raw materials, cheap labour and increasing demand for steel across various end-use industries.

Scope of the Report:

Heat-treated Steel Plates Market, By Steel Type:

• Carbon steel

• Stainless steel

• Alloy steel

Heat-treated Steel Plates Market, By Treatment:

• Quenching & tempering

• Spheroidizing

• Normalizing

• Stress relieving

Heat-treated Steel Plates Market, By Application:

• Construction

• Automotive & defense vehicles

• Industrial machinery

• Shipbuilding

• Energy & power

Heat-treated Steel Plates Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analysed in the Heat-treated Steel Plates Market:

• Arcelormittal

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Posco

• JFE Holdings

• Thyssenkrupp AG

• Baosteel

• Tata Steel

• Novolipetsk Steel

• Outokumpu

• Vitkovice Steel

• Hyundai Steel

• Essar Steel

• Voestalpine

• Steel Authority of India Limited

• Ansteel

