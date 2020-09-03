Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Resin, By Product, By Application and By Region.

Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market was valued US$ 47.70 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Industrial Liquid coating also known as wet painting. Due to certain limitation of powder coating, liquid coating has gain market. Liquid coatings offers more shades of colour, thinner coats, easier masking, smoother surface, dries much smoother for a shinier, less textured appearance, noise control, corrosion & chemical resistance, wear resistance & non-stick, abrasion resistance.

Liquid coating includes both solvent based coating and water borne coating. Industrialization, urbanization, expansion of automobile industry and remodeling & expansion in infrastructure sector is driving the Industrial liquid coating market. Government regulation regarding emission of VOCs in solvent based coating restrain the industrial liquid coating market.

Epoxy resin occupied one third market share of the industrial liquid coatings market in 2018. Epoxy resin will continue gaining share owing to properties offered like quick drying, easy application method, protective nature, toughness and other mechanical properties. Polyester based coatings holds second largest market share. Polyester coatings offers superior performance, fast drying, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness and other chemical resistance characteristics.

Solvent based coating is dominating the industrial liquid coating market. Solvent-based coatings refers to evaporate via a chemical reaction with oxygen. Solvent based coatings is less susceptible to environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity during the curing process. Humidity can prevent the water in a water-based coating from evaporating, making them impractical in some climates. Environmental concern regarding VOCs emission is about to restrain the solvent based coating market. Water based coating will gain a significant share in the market, due to adoption of eco-friendly coatings.

General industrial segment holds XX % share of market followed by automotive. General industrial segment includes industries such as home appliance manufacturing, food & beverage, textiles, steel, pharmaceutical, containers and packaging, etc. Growing demand for various household application due to rise in disposable income and improved lifestyle will raise the market. Expanding automotive sector is predicted to augment the market growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for the XX % share of the market. Industrialization, urbanization and remodelling of infrastructure led by emerging countries like China & India is driving the market in Asia Pacific region. Europe followed Asia Pacific. North America registers a significant growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market Report

Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market, Size By Resin Type:

• Polyester

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market, Size By Product Type:

• Water Based Coating

• Solvent Based Coating

Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market, Size By Application Type:

• Agriculture & Heavy Equipment

• Oil & Gas Pipelines

• Metal Structures

• Automotive

• General Industry

• Others

Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market, Size By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Industrial Liquid Coating Market:

• Axalta Coatings System

• Spencer Coating

• ACME Finishing

• Jet Finishers, Inc.,

• STP PerProduct ance Coating LLC.

• Alpha Engineered Composites

• Cardinal,

• Industrialex Manufacturing

• AKZO NOBEL

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• DuPont

• Bowers Industrial

• DSM

• The Valspar Corporation

• Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

• Phygen Coatings, Inc.

• Michelman, Inc.

• Vitracoat America

• Sherwin-Williams

• RPM International

• Nippon Paint

• Sika

• Kansai Paint

• Jotun

• Burke Industrial Coating

• Chugoku Marine Paints

• Aegis Industries

• Diamond Vogel

• Asian Paints

• Hempel

• Brillux

• Carpoly Chemical Group

• Castagra Resin s

• Henkel

• Jamestown Coating Technologies

• Premium Coatings and Chemicals

• KATS Coatings

• Masco

• Zuelch Industrial Coatings

• Weilburger Coatings

• Superior Industrial Coating

• Tikkurila Oyj

• Yip’s Chemical Holdings.

