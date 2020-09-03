Global Enterprise Asset Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Industry, and by Geography

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market is expected to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.



This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Enterprise Asset Management market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro-environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Enterprise Asset Management market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for this Global Enterprise Asset Management Market include the rapid growth in the growing asset of life aging infrastructure, increased tracking ability of assets in an organization, reduced maintenance and procurement costs, and improved return on assets, are responsible for the growth of the enterprise asset management market. Advent of cloud deployment model and Big Data integration with enterprise asset management are likely to create business opportunities. However, high cost and lack of awareness have hindered market growth to a greater extent.

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market

The cloud sub-segment among the deployment model segment is anticipated to grow at a highest Global Enterprise Asset Management Market share over the forecast period. This is owing to reduction in the overall cost, additionally providing scalable and flexible access to solutions. Cloud is basically adopted by many organizations in order to enhance the mobility, centralization, reduction of data loss and collaboration of data during the transmission.

Based on industry, the government segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the EAM market. The various public assets of municipal authorities and government need to be managed proficiently for regular functioning of the society. EAM plays a key role in the government industry, as this industry is estimated to account for the maximum share in the EAM market in 2017.

Geographically, the Global Enterprise Asset Management Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the fast adoption pace of the latest technologies, such as BYOD, and cloud computing for which there is a huge demand from organizations.

Some of the key players in the Enterprise Asset Management Market are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, IFS (Industrial and Financial Systems) AB, ABB Ltd, Invensys Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., CGI Group Inc., AssetWorks LLC and Infor among others.

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Components:

• Software

• Services

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Organizations

• Large Enterprises

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Industry:

• Government

• Healthcare

• Oil and Gas

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in the Global Enterprise Asset Management Market:

• ABB

• CGI Group, Inc.

• eMaint

• Dude Solutions, Inc.

• IFS AB

• IBM Corporation

• Infor

• Ramco Systems

• SAP SE

• Vesta Partners, LLC

• Schneider Electric SA

• Oracle Corporation

• CARL International SA

• AssetWorks LLC

• Ultimo Software Solutions Bv

