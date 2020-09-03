Global Oatmeal Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Geography

Global Oatmeal Market was valued at US$ 9. 95 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 11.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.83 % during a forecast period.

Oatmeal comprises starchy carbohydrates, which deliver nutrition to the muscle and organs. The protein content of oatmeal is higher with reverence to other cereals. Oatmeal plays an important role in tissue repair of the human body.

Oatmeal is projected to exhibit high gains in light of the growing breakfast industry coupled with shifting food habits and a growing preference for healthy meals across the globe. A fluctuating trend towards ready to eat food and healthy breakfast products and large variations of oatmeal available in the market at lesser prices is further expected to boost the demand for oatmeal. Additionally, increasing health awareness concerning consumption of oatmeal is expected to boom the global oatmeal market growth. Oatmeal consumption in emerging countries is always increasing. Growing demand from emerging economies is projected to open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high cost of oatmeal as related to other breakfast options may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global oatmeal market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global oatmeal market.

The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

A supermarket is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period. An upsurge in the organized retail sector is the major cause for the high growth of supermarket. Supermarket delivers a wide variety of oatmeal products also offers attractive offers and discounts. Additionally, the increase in the number of the supermarket in emerging economies is also expected to drive global oatmeal market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Increasing disposable income along with the growing demand for healthier products is estimated to propel the global oatmeal market growth during the forecast period. An increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarket is also projected to drive the oatmeal market in this region. The Asia Pacific oatmeal market is projected to develop at fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing urban population and changing eating habits, foremost to higher requirement for healthy food and development of global oatmeal market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Report Global Oatmeal Market

Global Oatmeal Market, By Type

• Whole Oat Groats

• Steel Cut Oats

• Scottish Oats

• Regular Rolled Oats

• Quick Rolled Oats

• Instant Oats

• Others

Global Oatmeal Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket

• Supermarket

• Specialty Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Independent Retailers

• Others

Global Oatmeal Market, By Application

• Instant rolled oats

• Whole oat grain

• Regular oat

• Steel- cut oat

Global Oatmeal Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Oatmeal Market

• Quaker Oats Company

• Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.

• Nestlé S.A

• Kellogg NA Co.

• General Mills, Inc.

• Hamlyn’s Of Scotland

• World Finer Foods

• Weetabix Ltd.

• Cargill

• Incorporated

• Bagrry’s India Ltd

• Attune Foods

• Avena Food

• Blue Lake Milling

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

• Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods

• POST CONSUMER BRANDS

• Richardson International

• Sturm Foods

• Think Thin

• Tortofood.com

• Bagrry’s India Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Oatmeal Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oatmeal Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oatmeal Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oatmeal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oatmeal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oatmeal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oatmeal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oatmeal by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oatmeal Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oatmeal Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oatmeal Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

