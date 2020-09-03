Global Olive Oil Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, and Application, and Region

Global Olive Oil Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report also helps in understanding olive oil market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in olive oil market.

Naturally augmented with healthy fatty acids, olive oil is widely preferred for its capability to support brain and heart health, and decelerate the aging process. It helps to combat breast cancer and can effectively address the inflammatory symptoms of degenerative diseases. Olive oil supports healthy functioning of curtails susceptibility and gastrointestinal tract to colon cancer. Moreover, the demand for olive oil persists due to its demonstrated capability to prevent the chances of stroke.

Based on the type, the pomace olive oil accounted for the highest share in the global olive oil market and is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period. This is attributed to the pomace olive oil being a more conveniently priced and readily available olive oil variation. However, the pomace olive oil is processed, it is still considered a better alternative to other oils in the market and hence is in high demand as compared to the other varieties of olive oils.

Based on the application, the personal care segment is expected to have the largest share in the global olive oil market, owing to increasing demand from end-user industries such as food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, etc. and rising awareness about health benefits is expected to drive the global olive oil market growth.

Though, improved purchasing power and rising aspiration among the lower- and middle-class society in the nation and industry players coming out with products and pricing to suit consumes across different levels of purchasing power drive the growth of the olive oil for personal care.

This rise in consumption of cosmetic and beauty products is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global olive oil market in the future.

Manufacturing companies of olive oil can influence potential opportunities in global, due to rapidly growing food and pharmaceuticals industries, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe holds the major share of olive oil market and it is expected to dominate the global olive oil market during forecast period. European countries such as Spain and Italy are the largest consumer of olive oil followed by North America.

The developed countries continued to be the largest consumers of olive oil globally, the fast-growing economies in the Asia Pacific including India, China, and Japan countries were catching up the market in the coming years.

Scope of the Global Olive Oil Market:

Global Olive Oil Market, by Type:

• Virgin

• Pomace

• Refined

Global Olive Oil Market, by Application:

• Food

• Beverage

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Olive Oil Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating Global Oil Market:

• DEOLEO

• SOVENA

• BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP

• Minerva

• Gallo

• AVRIL

• Bright Food

• Almazaras de la Subbetica SL

