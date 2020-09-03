Global Enterprise Content Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Solutions and Services), by Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), by Business Function (Accounts and Finance, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource and Others), by Organization Size (Large enterprises and SMEs), by Vertical and by Geography

Global Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to reach USD 36.80 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.



The cloud-based ECM deployment is likely to gain traction during the forecast period and grow at highest CAGR as it reduces the total cost of ownership by cutting down the cost associated with installing hardware to support ECM solutions. Cloud-based deployment model also offers higher agility than the on-premises deployment model. Enterprises are considering cloud deployment as solution providers offer remote ECM solutions at competitive pricings. The Global Enterprise Content Management Market based component, the solutions segment is expected to be major contributor for the market growth during the forecast period. Solutions are achieving popularity as an enormous amount of data being produced by organizations and it is essential to safeguard a large amount of enterprise data from a centralized place. The market based on organization size, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to requirement of protection of the various personal data related to customers from being affected by the susceptibilities.

Geographically, the Enterprise Content Management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for enterprise content management during the forecast period due to the presence of large vendors in the region.

Key Highlights:

• Global Enterprise Content Management Market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Enterprise Content Management Market

• Global Enterprise Content Management Market segmentation on the basis of component, deployment type, business function, organization size, vertical and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Enterprise Content Management Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Enterprise Content Management Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Enterprise Content Management Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The Global Enterprise Content Management Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Enterprise Content Management Market

Global Enterprise Content Management Market place is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Some of them operating in the Global Enterprise Content Management Market are given underneath:

• Alfresco Software, Inc.

• Fabasoft

• Everteam

• Hyland Software, Inc.

• Laserfiche

• IBM Corporation

• M-Files Corporation

• Newgen Software, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Opentext Corporation

• Xerox Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Enterprise users

• Government agencies

• Industrial users

• ECM vendors

• System integrators

• IT developers

• Third-party vendors

• Cloud service providers

• Network operators

• Infrastructure providers

• Regulatory and compliance agencies

The Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the global Enterprise Content Management market based on component, deployment type, business function, organization size, vertical, and geography

Global Enterprise Content Management Market, By Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Enterprise Content Management Market, By Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Enterprise Content Management Market, By Business Function:

• Accounts and Finance

• Supply Chain Management

• Human Resource

• Operations

• Marketing

Global Enterprise Content Management Market, By Organization Size:

• Large enterprises

• SMEs

Global Enterprise Content Management Market, By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Global Enterprise Content Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

