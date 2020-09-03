Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Content Type, Service, Deployment Type, End User, and Region

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 7.02 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.



The archive delivers one entry point for all users who requisite access. It enacts requirements for business scalability. It is capable to support text files, pictures, audio files, database data, print streams, documents and more

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in demand for cost-effective storage processes, need for data retention for regulatory compliances and demand for business performance are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the global enterprise information archiving market. Growth in the need for data retention to meet the legal governance requirements, increase operational efficiency are some of the major driving factors, which are expected to propel market growth.

On the other hand, data security of external storage and lack of disaster recovery options in hosted storage facility are expected to limit the growth of global enterprise information archiving market.

Based on Deployment type, cloud enterprise information archiving deployment is expected to share US $ XX Mn share in global enterprise information archiving market the during the forecast period. The maximum share in the market is attiributed to its low price and implacability. The cloud-based segment is gaining impetus in the company data archiving industry.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global enterprise information archiving market . The dominant postion in the market is attributed to the rise in adoption of digital technologies. This region has automating the introduction of new and stringent laws associated to electronic data, which is expected to contributes US XX Mn share in the global enterprise information archiving market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market:

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Content Type

• Email

• Social Media

• Instant Messaging

• Web (Web Searches and Websites)

• Mobile Communication

• Files and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFFS)

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Service

• Planning and Consulting Services

• System Integration

• Training and Support Services

• Operations and Maintenance Services

• Data Migration

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by End-User

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• Commvault System, Inc.

• Mimecast

• Smarsh, Inc.

• Proofpoint, Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• Global Relay Communications, Inc.

• Veritas Technologies LLC

• ZL Technologies, Inc.

• Gwava

• Bloomberg Finance L.P.

• Atos SE

• Actiance

