Global Enterprise Firewall Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Deployment type, Appliances & Professional Services, Organization Size, End-user, and Geography

Global enterprise firewall market was valued at US$ 7.41 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.74 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.01% during a forecast period.

Global Enterprise Firewall Market by Deployment typeEnterprise firewall solutions are crucial to protecting organizations from potential cyber threats. Firewall acts as a middle layer between trusted and untrusted networks and filters the network traffic based on the predefined firewall strategy. Enterprise firewalls are used for a group of devices within an enterprise.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding enterprise firewall market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in enterprise firewall market.

The global enterprise network firewall market is majorly driven by rising importance to minimize the network security risks across the organization. Rapidly expanding business activities, growing investment to boost network security, and rising incidence of the cyber-crime has driven the growth of the market. Moreover, multiple functionalities and benefits of next-generation firewall systems such as user identification, centralized data management, web & deep packet filtering, improved IPS solutions and application control are further estimated to drive the enterprise firewall market. However, budgetary constraints, slow rate of adaptation to new technologies and high preference for unified threat management from small and medium enterprises are the factors recognized as restraints expected to impede the growth of the global enterprise firewall market.

The demand for cloud-based firewall solution is increasing owing to its cost-effective and real-time security solutions along with developed operational efficiency features of the platform. But as the network infrastructure is spreading and the data are pushed into cloud, more granular access control and multilevel security are necessary to secure the enterprise network.

Application-level gateways tend to be more secure than packet Filtering Firewall. Rather than trying to deal with the various possible combinations that are to be allowed and forbidden at the TCP and IP level, the application-level gateway need only scrutinize a few allowable applications. Moreover, it is easy to log and audit all incoming traffic at the application level.

North America is estimated to lead the enterprise firewall market owing to high preference for business security and continuous adoption for high performing network security solution. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to the fastest growing enterprise firewall market, due to expanding enterprise networks and rising security challenges in the region.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Firewall Market

Global Enterprise Firewall Market by Type

• Packet Filtering Firewall

• Stateful Inspection Firewalls

• Application-Level Gateway

• Circuit-Level Gateway

Global Enterprise Firewall Market by Deployment type

• On Premise

• Cloud

Global Enterprise Firewall Market by Appliances & Professional Services

• Appliances

• Software

• Professional services

Global Enterprise Firewall Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global Enterprise Firewall Market by End-user

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Retail

• Education

• Financial Services

• Service Providers

• Media

• Communications

• Others

Global Enterprise Firewall Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Enterprise Firewall Market

• Algosec

• CheckPoint Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• Imperva

• Juniper Networks

• McAfee

• PaloAlto Networks

• WatchGuard

• Barracuda Networks Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• Extreme Networks Inc.

• HP Development Company L.P.

• Intel Corporation

