Global Methylene Chloride Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 – By End Use, by Application and By Region.

Global Methylene Chloride Market was valued US$ 5 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The report on “Methylene Chloride Market” is segmented by Application and by region. Based on application Methylene Chloride Market is segmented into paint remover, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, foam manufacturing, metal cleaning and others. Geographically, methylene chloride market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Abundant demand from paints & coatings and pharmaceutical industry is driving methylene chloride market. High fluorocarbons demand offers an opportunities for the methylene chloride market. Stringent government regulations coupled with substitutes available is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period. Exposure to methylene chloride can cause health problems. American Coatings Association, also restricted the use of methylene chloride and substitute solvent N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) in paint removal products.

Paints and coatings application segment is leading the methylene chloride market followed by pharmaceutical. However highly volatile nature of methylene chloride may impact on the growth of paint & coating segment owing to mandates of VOCs emission. While pharmaceutical industry witness to grow at high CAGR.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global methylene chloride market. Asia Pacific accounted for 40 % of market share attributed to emergence of new areas of application of the compound, easy availability of the raw material, industrialization in developing countries, increasing production base and increased demand from end users. North America shows a moderate growth. American Coatings Association restricted the use of methylene chloride resulted into drop in growth of methylene chloride in North America.

Key players of methylene chloride market are Solvay S.A., AkzoNobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., 3M, and Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., KEM ONE, Olin Corporation, INEOS Group Holding, PJSC Khimprom, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Tokuyama, KEM ONE, Occidental Petroleum, Ercros, SRF, Mitsuichem, Chemeurope, Asahi Glass, Acros Organics, Spectru Mchemical, Iris Biotech, Lee & Man Chemical, Zhejiang Juhua, Xiecheng Chemical, Juhua Chemical.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Methylene Chloride Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Methylene Chloride Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Methylene Chloride Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Methylene Chloride Market make the report investor’s guide.

Methylene Chloride Market, By Application

• Paint Remover

• Solvent

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical Processing

• Foam Manufacturing

• Metal Cleaning

• Others

Methylene Chloride Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:

• Solvay

• AkzoNobel

• Dow Chemical Company

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd

• PPG Industries

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

• 3M

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

• KEM ONE

• Olin Corporation

• INEOS Group Holding

• PJSC Khimprom

• LOTTE Fine Chemical.

• Tokuyama

• KEM ONE

• Occidental Petroleum

• Ercros

• SRF

• Mitsuichem

• Chemeurope

• Asahi Glass

• Acros Organics

• Spectru Mchemical

• Iris Biotech

• Lee & Man Chemical

• Zhejiang Juhua

• Xiecheng Chemical

• Juhua Chemical

