Global Nuclear Waste Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Waste Type, By Reactor Type, By Application Type and By Region.

Nuclear wastes are produced during several operations of the nuclear fuel cycle. Furthermore, industries such as mining, nuclear power generation, and various chemical processes in industries, defense, medicine, and scientific research produce byproducts that comprise radioactive wastes. These wastes can be in several forms such as gas, liquid or solid, with different amount of radioactive levels. The waste remains radioactive for a few hours and even up to thousands of years. Furthermore, based on the level and nature of radioactivity, radioactive wastes can be categorized as exempt waste, low & intermediate level waste, and high-level waste.

The market witnesses a noteworthy growth due to the stringent norms as well as regulations to inhibit toxic nuclear releases in globe and mandating more investments in nuclear power projects. Several nuclear decommissioning projects drive the nuclear waste management market. Increase in energy requirements and demand for power supply is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Additionally, growth of environmental concerns to decrease harmful emissions discharged by other forms of energy such as coal-based plants acts as a main factor for market growth. Furthermore, regulations for improved usage of efficient fuels and environmental concerns are anticipated to produce new opportunities for market growth. The growth potential for nuclear waste management market is anticipated in Europe as well as Asia-Pacific owing to large number of nuclear reactors, which produce more nuclear waste. On the other hand, risk associated with transportation of nuclear waste and the high cost of treatment restrains the market growth.

Global nuclear waste management market is segmented based on waste type, reactor type, application, and region. On the basis of waste type, nuclear waste management market is segmented into low-level, high-level, and intermediate-level waste. On the basis of reactor type, nuclear waste management market is segmented into pressurized water, boiling water, and gas cooled reactor. Industrial and utility are end user segment of nuclear waste management market. Regionally, nuclear waste management market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America.

Based on Reactor Type, Pressurized water reactors segment holds XX% share of the nuclear waste management market. Most of the reactors will come into operation in the coming years and as a result, the demand for nuclear waste disposal sites will increase. This will, in turn, drive the nuclear waste management market growth.

Based on Waste Type, High level waste accounts for XX% market share in nuclear waste management market. High level waste is short and long lived components depending upon the time, it will take for the radioactivity to decrease to levels that is not considered harmful for humans and surrounding environment.

Based on region, Asia Pacific holds XX% market share in Nuclear Waste Management Market due to increase in demand for energy from emerging economies, such as China and India, coupled with the excessive amount of greenhouse gases emissions from coal-fired capacity has forced these countries to invest significantly in alternatives, such as nuclear power generation. Also, economic development in Asia Pacific has resulted into leading to an exponential demand for energy, which has subsequently led to the growth of the nuclear power industry also the nuclear waste management market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Nuclear Waste Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Nuclear Waste Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Nuclear Waste Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nuclear Waste Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Nuclear Waste Management Market

Global Nuclear Waste Management Market by Waste Type:

• Low-Level Waste

• High Level Waste

• Intermediate Level Waste

Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Reactor Type:

• Pressurized Water Reactor

• Boiling Water Reactor

• Gas Cooled Reactor

Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Application:

• Industrial

• Utility

Key Players Analysed in Global Nuclear Waste Management Market:

• Augean Plc

• BHI Energy

• Perma-Fix Environmental Services

• Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Co.

• Stericycle, Inc.

• US Ecology, Inc.

• Veolia Environmental Services

• Bechtel Corporation

• Pangea Resources

• Waste Control Specialists.

• Advanced Nuclear Fuels

• Nukem Energy GmbH

• GNS GesellschaftfürNuklear

• COVRA

• Tekhsnabexport

• TVEL

• Urenco Group

• New AREVA

• DMT

• Holtec International

• North Wind Group

• Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company

• Veolia

• Fluor Corporation

• Bechtel Group Inc

• Chase Environmental Group

• Perma-Fix Environmental Services

• Magnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Posiva Oy

• Veolia Environment

• Studsvik

• SNC Lavalin Group Inc

• Enercon Services, Inc.

