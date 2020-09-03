Global PDMS Market – Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Type, by Form, by End-Use Industries, and by Region.

Global PDMS Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Polydimethylsiloxane or PDMS is highly used as a silicone-based organic polymer across industries.

Global PDMS Market Drivers and Restrains:

Increasing demand for Polydimethylsiloxane or PDMS from industries such as personal care, medical, automotive, construction and others owing to properties such as durability, dielectricity, adhesion, foam control, and others is one of the major factors driving the global PDMS demand during the forecast period 2019-2026. Additionally, the growing preference of PDMS fluid-based products in place of hydrocarbon-based traditional products due to its high resistant towards temperature extremes, oxidation, shear stresses, and chemicals are expected to drive this market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the factors such as regulatory policies for PDMS such as Food Contact Material (FCM) in Europe Food and Drug Authority (FDA), issues related with non-bio degradability of PDMS material are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Global PDMS Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on type Global PDMS Market is segmented into Low Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight, and UHMW. Low-molecular weight PDMS is anticipated to lead the overall PDMS market at a xx% CAGR during the forecast period due to it is used widely as laboratory bath fluids, heat transfer fluids, dielectric fluids, low viscosity damping fluids, low viscosity hydraulic fluids, and others. The increasing demand for these products due to the high growth rate of the building & construction, and automotive industries in the developing countries of APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the market for PDMS.

Global PDMS Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global PDMS Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and MEA & Africa. APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing PDMS market at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of strong and developing industries, such as construction, automobile, household & personal care, and electronics. Factors such as abundant availability of raw materials at lower costs, high economic growth rate, and lower labour & transportation costs are expected to drive the PDMS market in the region. Also, the increasing PDMS demand from developing economies such as China, India, and Japan of the APAC is another factor driving the PDMS market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global PDMS Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global PDMS Market.

Scope of Report:

Global PDMS Market Segmentation by Type

• LMW

• HMW

• UHMW

Global PDMS Market Segmentation by Form

• Elastomers

• Fluids

• Resins

Global PDMS Market Segmentation by End-User

• Industrial Process

• Building & Construction

• Household & Personal Care

• Electrical & Electronics

• Transportation

• Healthcare

Global PDMS Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global PDMS Market Major Players:

• DowDuPont Inc. (US)

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

• Avantor, Inc. (US)

• Elkem ASA (Norway)

• KCC Corporation (South Korea)

• Dongyue Group Limited (China)

• Alfa Aesar (UK)

• CHT Group (Germany)

• Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry (China)

• Bluestar Silicones

• Hubei Xin Sihai Chemical Co.

• Momentive

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

• KG

• Sigma Aldrich Corp.

• Jinan Haohua Industry Co. Ltd.

• TCI Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

• Fisher Scientific International Inc.

