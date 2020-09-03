Global Plastic Pellets Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Application and by Region

Global Plastic Pellets Market to grow at 6.2 % CAGR during forecast.

Growth of global plastic pellets is linked to the demand for plastic products across globe. Plastic pellets are the raw materials used for manufacturing the plastic products. High demand for plastic from numerous end use industries will boost the growth for global plastic pellet market. Environmental concerns raised due to the harmful effects of plastics are hampering the growth of global plastic pellet market. Alternatives of plastic are also foreseen to hinder market at some extent.

Global plastic pellets market is segmented by type, by application and by region. In terms of type, global plastic pellets market is segmented into LDPE, PET, HDPE, PE, PVC, PP and others. Automotive, construction, electronics, machinery, packaging and others are application segment of global plastic pellets market. Geographically, global plastic pellets market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is expected to be the rapid growing product segment over the forecast, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. Growing PET demand for carbonated soft drink packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for PET over the next years.

Packaging application segment followed by automotive had XX % of market share of plastic pellet market. Increase in demand from fresh food & beverages, home & personal care goods, and pharmaceutical industries and growth of the retails has raise the growth of packaging segment.

In 2018, the global plastic materials production was XX million tons, of which Asia Pacific accounted for a XX % share of the market followed by Europe and North America. This depicts the high potential of plastic pellet market in regions like Asia Pacific and Europe. Such notable statistics are expected to fuel the growth of global plastic pellets market and offer lucrative opportunities during the upcoming years.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Plastic Pellets Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Plastic Pellets Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Plastic Pellets Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Plastic Pellets Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Plastic Pellets Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Plastic Pellets Market:

Global Plastic Pellets Market .by Type:

• LDPE

• PET

• HDPE

• PE

• PVC

• PP

• Others

Global Plastic Pellets Market ,by Application:

• Automotive

• Construction

• Electronics

• Machinery

• Packaging

• others

Global Plastic Pellets Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Plastic Pellets Market Report:

• Dow

• BASF

• Du pont

• ExxonMobil

• Sabic

• LG Chemical

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• Lyondellbasell

• Formosa

• INEOS

