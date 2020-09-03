Global Polycarbonates (PC) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Application, by Regions.

Global polycarbonates market was value US$ 16.4 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 27.14 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.5 % during forecast period.Global Polycarbonate Market, By Region



Polycarbonates are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate group. It is a thermoplastic polymer that occurs in a transparent crystalline form. Polycarbonate can be effortlessly prepared through the standard infusion trim and expulsion strategies so as to deliver segments with amazing dimensional security. Polycarbonate is a totally recyclable polymer and is in this way supported as a substitute to polyvinyl chloride especially in medicinal gadgets.

Polycarbonates are high-performing thermoplastics which are highly suitable in building and construction applications. Polycarbonate material possesses properties, such as lightweight, high optical clarity, durability, excellent thermal stability, high-impact and high-heat resistance, high transparency, cold formability, and also possess excellent flammability resistance, making it one of the most used plastic types in construction applications.

In the automotive industry, polycarbonate sheet technology is used in a wide range of structural, safety, and aesthetic applications. Growing demand for light weight vehicles in automotive industry is likely favour growth of the market.

Furthermore, rising inclination of automotive manufacturers of substituting glass with lightweight polycarbonate sheets is expected to hamper the market share of glass in the automotive glazing industry.

Electrical and electronics industry, flame retardance and better di-electric properties have led to the use of polycarbonate in a vast number of consumer electronics. Increasing demand for polycarbonate films from the electrical & electronics industry is the major driver for the growth of the polycarbonate market. However, volatile raw materials prices are anticipated to limit growth during the forecast period.

In the automotive and construction industries, the increasing use of polycarbonate sheet is driving market growth.Asia Pacific offer stunning opportunities for manufacturers as polycarbonate requirements from automotive and construction industries expected to rise significantly as a result of rising investments in passenger car production and public infrastructure. China is the most dominant market in the region. In addition, rapid development in the electronics industry is driving the demand for polycarbonate in the consumer electronics application in the region.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market, with the U.S. as the largest country-level market due to rise in the use of polycarbonate materials in reconstruction activities and the automotive and packaging industries. Europe is also a significant market for polycarbonate, with the markets in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Belgium leading the region.

Key players operating in the global polycarbonate market are Covestro, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp., LG Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa, Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., SABIC, and Bayer AG.

The report covers total market for polycarbonate has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Scope of Polycarbonate Market:

Global Polycarbonate Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Construction

• Optical Media

• Packaging

• Other (Medical Implants and Tableware)

Global Polycarbonate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Polycarbonate Market:

• Covestro

• Teijin Limited

• Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

• LG Chemicals

• Evonik Industries AG

• Formosa

• Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

• Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

• SABIC

• Bayer AG

