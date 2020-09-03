Global Portable Water Purifiers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027), by Technology, by End User, by Distribution Channel and by Region.

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market was valued US$ xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of about xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Water purification is the process of removing undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, suspended solids, and gases from water. Deteriorating quality of water is a driving portable water purifiers market. Rising awareness among people about consumption of clean drinking water and increase in water borne decease are impel the growth of the portable water purifier. Portable water purifiers finds its main application in the disaster-prone areas and by military personnel, campers, hikers, and workers who live in areas where drinking water is insufficient. MSR Guardian type of purifier are gaining popularity as they are easy and handy to carry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand for packaged drinking water hampers the portable water purifier market.However, government initiatives by various countries for development of effective water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, or drinking water to people living in urban and rural areas is a major factor expected to hamper the global water purifiers market over forecast period.

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market is segmented by end-user, technology, distribution channels and by region. By End-User segment, Residential segment held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Improvement in standard of living and growing concerns of health & wellness are expected to boosting the growth of this segment over forecast period. Increase in disposable income, robust industrialization, and high rate of population growth in the developing countries are also boost the growth of the market.

By Technology, RO water purifier segment is the leading the global market over forecast period. Reverse osmosis (RO) water purifier has found to be best solution for treating hard water. RO water purifier removes toxin such as lead, mercury, Fluoride, Arsenic, Chlorine which results human body to be ill.

By distribution channel, online channel is trending in the portable water purifier market with the growing digital literacy and increasing awareness of e-commerce among the several end-users. Vendors in the portable water filter market are focusing on selling their Technologies through the online distribution channel.

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically portable water purifier market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. As this region comprises of around 60% of population of the world. China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and South Korea are the major markets in this region. The global water purifier market is highly competitive in the region.

APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is growing at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. The major driving factors for growth of the water purifier market in this region is increasing incidences of waterborne diseases and growing water pollution due to industrial development. In addition, growing threat of tropical disease outbreaks, rising temperatures linked to climate changes, increasing people approach towards having a healthier lifestyle and drinking pure water are some of the other factors expected to support growth of the market in North America, and in turn is expected to drive growth of the global water purifier market.

European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are the leading markets for portable water purifiers. Among these countries, in 2019, Germany accounted for the largest share followed by UK and France.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Portable Water Purifiers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Portable Water Purifiers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Portable Water Purifiers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Portable Water Purifiers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Portable Water Purifiers Market

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market by Technology

• Gravity Purifier

• UV Purifier

• RO Purifier

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market by End-User:

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market by Channels of Distribution:

• Retail Stores

• Direct sales

• Online

Global Portable Water Purifiers Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Portable Water Purifiers Market:

• Kent RO limited

• GE Corporation

• Best Water Technology

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Brita, SteriPEN

• General Ecology Inc.

• Mechanical Equipment Co., Inc.

• Blue Spring Corporation

• SAFH20 UV

• GRAYL, Inc

• Vestergaard

• Portable Aqua

• Aquasana, Inc..

• Panasonic

• Amway Corporation

• HaloSource Inc.

• Eureka Forbes Limited

