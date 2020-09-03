Global 3D XPoint Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by StorageType, End User, and by Geography

Global 3D XPoint Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The global 3D XPoint technology market is showing immense growth; mainly due to increased durability, great performance, and large storage capacity. Also, in comparison with the presently available non-volatile storage devices, 3D Xpoint offers low-cost storage. The demand for memory stockpiling innovation in electronic applications is persistently developing which is further driving the market of 3D Xpoint. 3D Xpoint innovation has huge open doors in the training, social insurance, car and retail tenders as a large number of memory stockpiling innovation applications are being received. In any case, 3D Xpoint market is seeing high interface restriction which is expected to hamper the development of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By end user, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the global 3D XPoint technology market. This is because of the increasing demand for high storage memory applications in the consumer electronics sector. According to a recent study report published by Maximize Market Research, the global market of 3D XPoint technology is growing and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2026 with a striking CAGR during the expected period (2018 – 2026).

North America is estimated to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the 3D XPoint technology market in North America because of the presence of a large number of established key players such as IM Flash, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, SanDisk Corporation, Mushkin Inc., and Kingston Technology Corporation among others. Also, the U.S. is leading the market in North America because of the technological advancements and increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region. 3D XPoint technology market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2018 to 2026 because of the growing demand for electronics with high processing capacity and increased urbanization in China, Japan, and India in the region.

3D Xpoint technology is a new revolution in the memory market and it will keep growing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, service, components, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the 3D XPoint market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global 3D XPoint Market

Global 3D XPoint Market, By Storage Type

• 750 GB

• 1.5 TB

• Others

Global 3D XPoint Market, By End User

• Telecommunication

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Global 3D XPoint Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global 3D XPoint Market

• IM Flash

• Intel Corporation.

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• Numonyx B.V.

• Samsung Group.

• Sandisk Corporation.

• SK Hynix, Inc.

• Toshiba Corp.

• Western Digital Corp.

• Mushkin Inc.

• Kingston Technology Corporation

