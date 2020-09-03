Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ X5X.X Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period.

Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ X5X.X Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period.

Sodium Hydroxide Market Overview:

USA, China, India, Germany, France and Russia are some of the largest manufacturing countries of caustic soda. Thanks to its applications in almost all industrial sectors, the market of Sodium Hydroxide is estimated to grow at XX% in forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness XX% growth in the forecast period, due to the growth of paper as well as textile industries across the region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Sodium Hydroxide Market Outlook:

Mostly, manufacturing Industries use membrane cell technology method for the production of Caustic soda, due to the high concentration of the product is recovered by using these method. The market share for Caustic Soda is expanded over several industries with primary consumers which are following in order of consumption capacity such as Textiles, Aluminum production, pulp and paper, Organics, Inorganics, Soaps and Detergents, Dyes and inks, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals, Soaps and Detergents and others. The pricing for Caustic Soda has been on the increasing trend since 2008, with the current pricing being around $400-$500/Dry metric ton (DMT).

Sodium Hydroxide (TNPP) Market Growth drivers:

Increasing adoption of PVC products

PVC is a thermoplastic polymer and is largely used in polymers industries across the globe. It is used in the construction, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, textiles, and other industries. Currently, PVC is replacing an extensive range of conventional products in several applications. Conventional materials such as copper, iron, and steel are substituted by PVC pipes and fittings in construction applications. In flooring applications, PVC products are substituting wood, stone, concrete, marble, ceramic tiles, and other products. This need for PVC products will assist to the growth of the global caustic soda market at a CAGR of over X2% during the forecast period.

Increasing the production capacity of caustic soda

One of the emergent trend is growing production capacity of caustic soda producers and also vendors are investing in increasing their caustic soda production capacity to encounter the rising need from end-user industries. The consumption volume of pulp & paper and alumina are rising in MEA, South America, and APAC resulting in the capacity enlargement of caustic soda. Additionally, the high need for caustic soda from the alumina and organics industry will increase the overall necessity for caustic soda throughout the forecast period. This development is anticipated to have an encouraging impact on the whole market growth.

Sodium Hydroxide (TNPP) Market Challenges:

Challenges for the Caustic Soda Market include, alternatives for the pH adjustment market and its high rick nature because of its heavy protocols on it storage, use and let off after use. The advancement and substitution of other alike performing chemicals in the treatment and textile sector is sure to pose a limit on the caustic Soda Market. As of now, these only pose as minor limits to the market out of which the market remains to grow, as the use for Caustic soda is very massive, with important and useful by products in its value chain.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pulp and Paper Industry

Caustic soda is employed in the pulp & paper industry generally for digesting wood to make wood pulp, and as a bleaching agent for neutralizing bleached pulp and paper. It is also consumed for deinking of waste papers. Caustic soda is offered in solid, flake, or powder form, while its water solution is used in the pulp & paper industry. In Asia-Pacific, India and China are the key countries for pulp & paper manufacturing markets, while in Europe, Finland and Sweden registered for around 60% of the European pulp production. In North America, more than 110 pulp mills in United States and Canada, which employed over 3 million metric ton of caustic soda each year. All these factors are anticipated to amplify the global market throughout the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

In Asia-Pacific, China is leading manufacturer as well as buyer of caustic soda. Furthermore, the country is the maximum pulp and paper production nation in the world, as a result of its huge forest reserves. With the growth in the pulp and paper industry, together with the increasing demand from other sectors, the utilization of caustic soda is estimated to rise in the country in the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. The Asia-Pacific region holds a leading position in the market and is anticipated to grow with XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and North America together registered for around 7X.4% share in 2019, with the previous constituting around X1.4% share. Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to grow with the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was X6X.X5% in 2019, and is expected to reach X9.X% by 2027.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market

Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Form

• Liquid Form

• Solid Form

Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Grade

• ACS Grade

• Rayon Grade

• Laboratory Reagent Grade

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical grade

• Industrial grade

• Others

Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Manufacturing

• Membrane electrolytic Cell

• Diaphragm Electrolytic Cell

• Mercury Electrolytic Cell

• Lime Soda Process

• Others

Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Packaging

• HDPE/PP Bags with LDPE lining

• Plastic Bottles

• Plastic Cans

• Plastic Pails

• Plastic Drums

• Others

Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Application Type

• Chemical Reagent & Intermediate

• Soaps and Detergents

• Water Treatment

• Leaching agent

• pH Adjustment

• Pharmaceutical Synthesis

• Petroleum Refining

• Textile Dyeing

• Mercerizing & Bleaching

• Others

Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By End User Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Waste Management & Treatment Industry

• Metal Manufacturing Industry

• Healthcare & Hygiene Industry

• Textile Industry

• Pulp & paper Industry

• Food & Beverages Industry

• Specialty Chemicals

• Academic research

• Others

Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic Soda) Market

• DOW Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Ciech S.A.

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

• Kemira Chemicals, Inc.

• Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.

• INEOS Newton Aycliffe Ltd.

• Solvay Chemicals

• Tokuyama Corporation

• Formosa Plastics Corp.

• Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

• Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Tata Chemicals Ltd.

• LG CHEM, LTD.

• PPG Industries

• Bayer AG

• Axiall LLC

• Hanwha Chemical Corporation

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

• Occidental Chemical Corporation and among others

